U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner might be trailing in most public polling against former Gov. John Hickenlooper, but he's got a slight edge with those older than 50, suggests new polling from the AARP, the retiree advocacy organization.
AARP characterizes the race as a "dead heat," with the Republican incumbent leading older voters 49% to 47%, while he maintains a 51% to 46% lead among all likely Colorado voters.
The bipartisan polling firm of Fabrizio Ward & Hart Research interviewed 1,600 likely Colorado voters between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5. The poll took a statewide representative sample of 800, then oversampled 400 likely voters age 50 and older, along with 400 Hispanic likely voters older than 50.
The interviews were conducted via landline and cellphone, yielding a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5% on the statewide sample, 3.5% on those 50 and older and 4.6% on Hispanic older voters.
In the same poll, Democrat Joe Biden held 48% to 46% over President Donald Trump among older Colorado voters, a demographic that historically favors Republicans .
Among all those surveyed, Biden leads Trump 50% to 40%.
You can read the entire survey by clicking here.
“One thing we know is that virtually all older voters plan to vote this year,” Nancy LeaMond, AARP's executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer, said in a statement Thursday.
“They want to vote; they want their voices heard and they’re going to find a way to do that that’s safe,” she said. AARP is working in every state to educate older voters on voting options.
She predicted voters older than 50 would play an outsized role in this year’s election, a smaller demographic that still accounted for 56% of the ballots cast in the last presidential election.
“They punch above their weight,” LeaMond stated.
