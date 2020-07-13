Volunteers with the Colorado Republican Party and the state's Trump Victory campaign on Sunday surpassed 2 million voters contacts, a spokesman for the state GOP said Monday.

Colorado isn't widely considered a presidential swing state this year — Democrat Hillary Clinton beat President Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in 2016, and the electorate appears to have shifted to the left since then — but U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner's bid for a second term is considered crucial to Republican hopes of keeping the gavel in the Senate.

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck, the state party's chairman, said achieving the milestone demonstrates the GOP's organizational strength heading into the home stretch before the November election.

"With less than 114 days until the election, our volunteer ground forces across Colorado are energized and excited to engage with voters in all 64 counties to talk about Senator Gardner, President Trump, and our slate of Republican candidates. It's clear that Democrats can't match our permanent, data-driven ground game operations, or the enthusiasm of Colorado Republicans," Buck said in a statement.

"I'm proud that our volunteer teams have already reached over 2 million voters and are focused on continuing to share the results-oriented leadership of our Party. Surpassing this milestone proves that Republicans in Colorado are fired up and ready to re-elect President Trump, Senator Gardner, and Republicans up and down the ballot come November."

The state GOP said in a tweet that the 2 millionth voter contact took place Sunday afternoon in Arapahoe County's Senate District 26, where state Sen. Jeff Bridges, the Democratic incumbent, is facing a challenge from former Aurora Councilman Bob Roth.

The ground operation of the combined Republican campaign in Colorado — which goes by the team name "Silver Bullet Brigade" — dwarfs the GOP's field organization in previous cycles, with 46 paid staffers working out of 11 Trump Victory offices spread across the state, the party said.

Nationally, volunteers participated in campaign training sessions over the Independence Day weekend as part of a virtual National Weekend of Action. In Colorado, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee said, that included contacting almost 140,000 voters and "safely interacting" with more than 50,000 Colorado voters at their doors.

Since launching the voter-contact blitz last year, Colorado organizers have held more than 400 "MAGA Meetups" and more than 500 Trump Victory Leadership Initiative training sessions, the party said.

An RNC spokesman said as the campaign neared its 2 millionth Colorado voter contact that the extensive effort by an army of volunteers means Trump is laying the groundwork to carry the state, defying expectations.

"Colorado Trump Victory cannot be stopped!" said Andres Malave, in a statement. "After another record breaking weekend of action, it's clear that voters and volunteers across Colorado support President Trump's agenda of ‘promises made, promises kept,’ and are fired up to re-elect President Trump in November."

Malave dismissed polling since Trump's inauguration that has shown the president is deeply unpopular among state voters, and polls conducted this year that have found likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden leading Trump by double digits in Colorado.

"Joe Biden’s memory is more reliable than any available public poll," he told Colorado Politics. "Trump Victory hasn’t missed a beat, enthusiasm for the president is through the roof, the economy is on the rebound and Coloradans will remember that President Trump kept his promises."

A spokesman for the Colorado Democratic Party didn't respond to an inquiry about the Democrats' voter contact operation.