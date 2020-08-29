President Donald Trump's campaign bus rolled into Denver Friday afternoon on the second of a three-day tour through Colorado.

About 75 supporters cheered and waved enormous Trump flags as the red Team Trump bus pulled into a driveway in front of a nondescript office building off Speer Boulevard, a few blocks south of Capitol Hill.

Speakers at the Denver stop included Marc Lotter, director of strategic communications for the national Trump campaign; John Pence, a senior adviser to the campaign; Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the campaign; and John "Tig" Tiegen, a member of the Veterans for Trump advisory board and co-author of “13 Hours: The inside account of what really happened in Benghazi."

"We love to see them come down here and support our local candidates here in Denver," Denver County GOP chair Kristina Cook told Colorado Politics, noting that the Denver GOP has fielded nine candidates for Congress and the legislature this year.

Introducing the Trump campaign surrogates, Cook called the bus stop "monumental."

"The bus being here shows the kind of dedication President Trump has to our cities, to the hardest fights we have here in this country, and we have, make no bones about it, the hardest fight here in Denver. If you want to know what this election is about, walk 11 blocks that way and take a look at what Democrats have in mind for the future."

Cook waved toward the State Capitol and surrounding neighborhoods, the site this summer of protests over police brutality and racial justice, where some buildings still display graffiti and boarded windows.

"We want a country that we can be proud of, that we can have hope in," she said.

The violence and destruction of property that has accompanied some protests around the country was a steady theme in the brief remarks delivered by the Trump campaign representatives, echoing a message that dominated much of this week's Republican National Convention, which concluded Thursday night with a speech by President Donald Trump.

The Team Trump bus is one of two Trump campaign buses — the other, a pink bus, is emblazoned with the words "Women for Trump" — that have been crisscrossing the country since early August, making stops in battleground states.

The bus toured the northern Front Range on Thursday, with stops in Fort Collins, Greeley and Johnstown. On Friday, it also made stops in Westminster and Littleton, and is scheduled to head to Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Saturday.

"I’m here for a very simple reason: Donald Trump needs four more years to put America first for every American,” said Pence, the nephew of Vice President John Pence.

“We only have 66 days to defend our freedoms. We defend our freedoms by defending the police,” he said, drawing cheers. “It is the right thing to do, to stand for those that walk the thin blue line that protect all of us.”

Added Pence: "We have to remind our friends and our families and our neighbors that the Republican way is the American way."

The country's founders established a system of limited government, said Ellis, a former fellow at Colorado Christian University's Centennial Institute and former director of the Dobson Policy Center at the Jame Dobson Family Institute in Colorado Springs.

“The government only serves 'we the people' to preserve and protect the freedoms that God himself gives us," she said, delivering a quick lesson in constitutional law from a Biblical perspective.

"Every other country has to fight their government for each and every right that they might be able to call their own. Their rights have been turned into mere privileges. Here in America, we still have our fundamentally God-given, inalienable rights. So we don’t have a First Amendment right to freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, free exercise of religion; we have a God-given, fundamental, inalienable right that our First Amendment obligates our government to preserve and protect. And we have to do that by exercising our vote," she said.

Ellis said it was critical to re-elect President Trump, prompting a couple cheers of “four more years,” but added that it was equally important to vote Republican all the way down the ballot.

"Cory Gardner is so important to making sure that we keep the majority in the Senate so that we get conservative judges that are willing to tell the legislature you are over-reaching," she said, referring to Colorado's Republican senator, who faces former Gov. John Hickenlooper in a pivotal race that could determine which party controls the Senate after the election.

A smiling German Shepherd at his side, Tiegen, a Colorado resident, compared the country's plight to the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya.

"We’re at a point now just like we were in Benghazi; we’ve got to lead from the bottom-up, that’s what we need. We have a ruler that’s strong, non-PC leader at the top in Donald Trump," he said, adding that the country needs leaders, not politicians. Then he name-checked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and called out the former senator and vice president's 47 years in Washington.

Democrats would have been smarter to nominate Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden's chief rival for the nomination, said Tiegen, who filed the paperwork to put Trump on the ballot in Colorado this year.

“At least you knew the guy who was smart, intelligent, knew when he was going to the bathroom, in the bathroom and not in his pants,” Tiegen said, drawing cackles of laughter from the Denver Republicans, repeating a line of attack Republicans have maintained for months portraying Biden as decrepit.

“It’s true, I mean, the guy doesn’t know where he is half the time, he doesn’t know if he’s running for Senate, councilman or the presidency, he has no clue.”

Tiegen then summed up another argument heard throughout the week at the RNC, that the moderate Biden is a front for the Democrats' more progressive wing.

“Why would they pick a politician and not a leader? Well, that’s Democrats for you. They want somebody they can control every step of the way. That’s all he is, he’s just a puppet, he’s a Trojan Horse, with something else to come behind it.”

The country, he said, needs leaders now because of all the hatred afoot in the country, a mood he said the Democrats blame on Republicans.

"Our First Amendment’s getting stomped on left and right by the media and social media platforms," he said, repeating an argument prevalent in conservative circles that voices on the right are suppressed.

"We are being crushed and destroyed while they sit there and say we preach hate. The other side will totally preach hate and destruction, but they won’t shut them down, but they’ll shut us down when we want to support a patriot," he said.

"We gotta wake up, we gotta be loud, we gotta be seen. This being quiet ain’t working. They are literally burning down our cities, going into our neighborhoods and attacking civilians. We gotta step up. We gotta fight back, otherwise we’re going to lose everything that we have."

Lotter told Colorado Politics the Trump campaigns believes Colorado, which tilted toward Democrat Hillary Clinton by about 5 percentage points in 2016, is very much in play this year, pointing to a massive Trump Victory campaign field operation in place since last summer. The campaign, he noted, plans to make 100,000 phone calls and door knocks in Colorado this weekend, nearly one-fourth of all the voter contacts the campaign made in the state during the last presidential election.

Polls have consistently shown Biden with a double-digit lead over Trump in Colorado, according to a roundup of general election polling averages by the political number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight, but the Trump campaign and Colorado GOP insist the polls are wrong.

"The vote total difference in Colorado was about 136,000 votes," Lotter told the crowd. "So everybody in Colorado in the next 66 days can go out and find me one new vote, one new voter that didn’t vote in 2016."

He said he registered a new Colorado voter the day before, right after the bus pulled in to a truck stop.

"A woman on a four-wheeler comes up, just flying up, she’s 62 years old and said, 'I have never voted in my entire life. I don’t know how to vote, I don’t even know what I have to do to vote,'" Lotter said. "We registered her to vote on the spot, and she’s now going to be voting for President Trump."

Morgan Carroll, Colorado's Democratic Party chair, dismissed the bus tour in a statement to Colorado Politics.

“Any noise made during this bus tour can’t erase Trump’s botched response to COVID-19, which has led to our economy cratering, countless small businesses closing permanently, and record-high unemployment," she said.

"Nor will it distract Coloradans from Trump’s relentless crusade to rip health care coverage away from hundreds of thousands of Coloradans right when they need it the most. Coloradans are paying the price for Trump’s chaos and incompetence, and we cannot afford another four years of his failed leadership."

Added Carroll: “Colorado families need leaders who will fight to protect people with pre-existing conditions, and who help us build back better from Trump’s broken economy — not a bus tour that will recklessly endanger public health in the middle of a pandemic. That’s why, come November, Coloradans will reject Trump’s empty promises again and elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot.”