President Donald Trump said Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is "very, very loyal to the party" Monday during a discussion on Fox News Channel about the president's plans to name a replacement as early as this week for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

In an appearance on the conservative news channel's Fox and Friends talk show, Trump batted back suggestions that moving swiftly to fill the court vacancy could jeopardize Republicans senators in tight races, including Gardner.

Asked by the hosts whether holding the vote before the Nov. 3 election might harm the re-election prospects pf some vulnerable GOP senators in swing states — including Gardner and Iowa's Joni Ernst — Trump responded:

"I think it's gonna help — I think it's gonna help Cory, I do, I think it's going to help Cory Gardner. He's a great guy, by the way and very, very loyal to the party and loyal to his state."

Gardner, who has been trailing Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper in polls, is considered a pivotal vote on whether Republicans can fill the Supreme Court vacancy right away — as Trump and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell have said they intend — or should wait until after voters have had their say in November, as Gardner argued four years ago, when Justice Antonin Scalia died 10 months before the election.

Trump is likely to announce his pick at the end of the week, multiple outlets reported Monday.

McConnell, whose party holds a 53-47 advantage in the Senate, can afford just three defections from GOP senators who want the party to stick by the precedent it set in 2016 blocking President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland.

Over the weekend, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Maine's Susan Collins said they don't support voting on a nominee before the election, leaving Gardner and Utah's Mitt Romney as the potential swing votes who haven't made their positions known.

Gardner on Saturday wouldn't say whether he stood by his 2016 position, instead suggesting the country needed time to mourn Ginsburg's death "before the politics begin."

Gardner was scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Denver Monday morning headlined by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, whose name was included in a recent list of potential Supreme Court nominees released by the White House.

"You can’t be loyal to Colorado if you’re loyal to Donald Trump," Hickenlooper said in a tweet Monday following Trump's appearance on the Fox show.

Democrats have been making hay with a comment Trump made alongside Gardner at a rally in Colorado Springs in February, when he told the crowd, "You're going to help us get Cory Gardner across that line, because he's been with us 100 percent."

Zach Hudson, a spokesman for Democratic super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, said Trump's remarks Monday cemented Gardner's position as a "loyal lapdog" to the president.

“Now, Cory Gardner is preparing to once again serve as a rubber stamp in Trump and Mitch McConnell’s scheme to ram through a Supreme Court Justice who will repeal the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic," Hudson said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Gardner didn't respond to a request for comment.