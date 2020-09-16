Congressional candidates Diane Mitsch Bush and Lauren Boebert have both been formally endorsed by their party's presidential nominees in their bid to represent Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Mitsch Bush received a nod on Monday from former Vice President Joe Biden, who praised the former sate lawmaker's record and experience.

"Diane is an independent leader who knows how to work across the aisle to get results for Colorado families," Biden said in a statement released by the Mitsch Bush campaign.

"On the issues that matter most to Coloradans, she has delivered time and again. And as a Member of Congress, she will work to lower sky-high healthcare costs, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and defend Colorado’s public lands."

The Biden endorsement came four days after President Donald Trump declared that Boebert, a Rifle restaurant owner and first-time candidate, has his "Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Boebert, the president tweeted, "is a tremendous fighter for the people of Colorado! A Rising Star, Lauren is Strong on the Second Amendment, Jobs, Energy, Healthcare and our incredible Military & Vets. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #CO03"

Trump has already embraced Boebert, who toppled five-term U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in the June 30 GOP primary.

Days after Boebert won the nomination, she met the president and members of his family at Mount Rushmore, where Trump delivered a fiery Fourth of July address. Trump also invited her to attend his speech on the White House lawn accepting the 2020 presidential nomination on the final day of the Republican National Convention.

Trump's endorsement of Boebert, however, marks the second time he's thrown his support behind a Republican in Colorado's 3rd CD.

In December, just days after Boebert declared her candidacy, Trump bestowed his "Complete and Total Endorsement" on Tipton, calling the Cortez Republican a "great supporter of the #MAGA Agenda!" Trump reiterated his endorsement in a June 29 tweet, the day before Boebert defeated Tipton at the polls.

Tipton, an honorary co-chair of Trump's re-election campaign in Colorado, appeared on stage with Trump and the other Republican members of Colorado's congressional delegation when the president held a Feb. 20 rally in Colorado Springs.

When it comes to endorsing candidates in Colorado over the last two cycles, Biden has so far racked up a perfect record — everyone he formally endorsed went on to win their election — while Trump has so far failed to get behind a winner.

In Colorado's 2018 election, the eight Democrats to receive Biden endorsements now hold office: Secretary of State Jena Griswold, U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse, and state Sens. Jessie Danielson, Brittany Petersen, Faith Winter, Tammy Story and Kerry Donovan.

In addition to this year's ill-fated Tipton endorsement, Trump threw his support behind just one Colorado candidate in 2018: GOP gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton, who lost to Democrat Jared Polis by a little over 10 percentage points.

The jury is still out on the predictive value of Trump's stamp of approval in Colorado races.

Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, tweeting his support multiple times, including as recently as June 29. Gardner, who endorsed Trump in early 2019, is locked in a tight race for a second term against former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who has so far led the Republican in every publicly available poll.