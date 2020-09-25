October Surprises aren’t what they used to be.
The election standby is as old as voting, though the ploy wasn’t officially given a name until 1980, when William Casey, Ronald Reagan’s campaign manager, coined the phrase to warn pundits that he suspected Jimmy Carter was planning to stage a last-minute resolution of the Iranian hostage crisis.
Strictly speaking, an October Surprise is the deliberately timed release at the 11th hour of information intended to influence the outcome of an election. Colloquially, though, the term has come to mean any late-breaking bombshell — from an ill-timed gaffe to a historic hurricane — that has the potential to swing an election.
They’re almost always sprung on voters in high-profile races — for the presidency, often in elections for Senate or governor, sometimes in congressional or mayoral contests.
A classic example is the news that broke on the eve of the 2000 presidential election, when Fox News reported that Republican George W. Bush had been arrested for drunk driving 24 years earlier in Maine.
As it turned out, the revelation didn’t cost Bush the election, but his chief strategist, Karl Rove, said years later that he believed it cut Bush’s lead over Democrat Al Gore in enough states to produce the weeks-long deadlock — involving Florida’s butterfly ballots and hanging chads — that was only resolved in a partisan vote by the U.S. Supreme Court.
October Surprises seldom work in races further down the ballot, because they rely on the surprise dominating the news for long enough to catch the public’s attention and move campaigns off the trajectories they’ve been on.
A few relatively recent developments, however, threaten to undermine the effectiveness of October Surprises, if not spell their demise entirely.
With mail balloting and early voting, Election Day has morphed into Election Month in Colorado, while the period when voters are casting ballots starts even earlier in some states, making for a stretch too spread out for any one Surprise to jolt the electorate.
And since the 2016 election cycle, in a phenomenon that only accelerated until hitting warp speed this year, the firehose of developments from an over-abundance of sources overwhelms the notion of a news cycle. These days, it’s hard to imagine reports of Bush’s long-ago DUI even leading the news for an entire day, much less long enough to shift public opinion.
While Casey is credited with popularizing the term in the months leading up to the 1980 election, some accounts insist the phrase first emerged in the late 1960s among staffers on Richard Nixon’s presidential campaign, who worried that Democratic incumbent Lyndon Johnson was going to pull one involving the Vietnam War in hopes of boosting Nixon’s opponent, Vice President Hubert Humphrey. Much skullduggery ensued, and while speculation still surrounds some events, it appears Nixon’s aides were able to prevent an announcement and go on to win the White House.
Four years later, Henry Kissinger, Nixon’s secretary of state and a celebrity diplomat in his own right, declared that peace was “at hand” in Vietnam — prematurely, as it happened — though Nixon’s landslide win over Democrat George McGovern almost certainly didn’t depend on that.
Through the years, October Surprises piled up in presidential elections.
In 2004, Osama bin Laden released a video threatening Bush, giving the incumbent a chance to argue that he was better equipped to keep the country safe and sapping at least some momentum from Democrat John Kerry’s challenge.
Barack Obama benefited during both of his elections for president from October developments far outside anyone’s control — as the devastation to the economy became clear early in the month in 2008, following the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the stock market, and as Hurricane Sandy battered the northeast in 2012, giving the incumbent a chance to look presidential and taking the spotlight off what had been a tight race with Republican Mitt Romney.
October 2016 saw surprise after surprise in revelations that helped swing the election and spilled over into Colorado campaigns.
It started at the beginning of the month, when news broke that Republican nominee Donald Trump had claimed a loss totaling nearly $1 billion in 1995 and might not have paid any federal taxes for the next 18 years, but a few days later that was almost forgotten with the release of an "Access Hollywood" audio recording of Trump using explicit language to describe assaulting women.
That same day, WikiLeaks began dumping hacked emails from Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta, diverting headlines and throwing the race into further disarray.
Then, three weeks later, James Comey announced that the FBI had reopened its investigation into Clinton’s emails following the discovery of additional emails on a laptop.
In the wake of the “Access Hollywood” revelations, numerous Colorado Republicans pulled their endorsements from Trump, though the move probably only cost one of them any votes.
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Darryl Glenn, who was challenging Democrat Michael Bennet’s bid for re-election, first called on Trump to step aside and let vice presidential nominee Mike Pence ascend to the top of the ticket, but then later said he would vote for Trump but not endorse him. Some high-profile Colorado Republicans broke publicly with Glenn over the gyrations and called for others to abandon him.
Among other notable October Surprises in state politics in recent decades, the sudden emergence of the Ebola Virus as a threat just as voting began in 2014, Colorado’s first all-mail election, gave Republican Cory Gardner another cudgel to wield in his successful campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Udall. That same year, Republicans made sure voters were reading about Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper’s tax history just as pumpkin-carving began, though he defeated Republican Bob Beauprez to win a second term.
In 2010, Colorado’s gubernatorial race was the beneficiary of an October Surprise that dropped without much of a splash — more of an October So What? — when news broke that GOP gubernatorial candidate Dan Maes had paid out around one-third of the money he’d raised to family members. The tea party candidate who found himself the Republican nominee had been buffeted by scandals and bad news for months, however, so the news barely registered.
The more consequential surprise that year occurred when GOP Senate nominee Ken Buck compared homosexuality to alcoholism during a debate with Democrat Michael Bennet on Meet the Press. Buck’s remarks dominated coverage through the home stretch in a tight race that Bennet eventually won in a squeaker.
You have to reach back just over a quarter century to find an October Surprise that definitely swung an election in Colorado.
Republican Vikki Buckley, a political novice, became the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Colorado when she came from behind at the last minute in 1994 to win the secretary of state race over Democrat Sherrie Wolff.
In the closing days of the campaign, news broke that Wolff had threatened to sue her boss, then-Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell, if he didn’t keep her on the payroll as state director after the election. It also emerged that she’d been drawing her full $88,000 annual salary for months while running for office.
Both Denver dailies yanked their endorsements of Wolff, who had held a comfortable lead in the polls, and threw their support behind Buckley, who went on to win by nearly 20 percentage points.
