As the 2020 election season rounds the corner past Labor Day and the countdown begins to ballot-drop, the next milestone in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Cory Gardner and his Democratic challenger, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, will be the debates.

It’s no secret that the Hickenlooper campaign’s strategy is to delay any debates until October, when Coloradans will have mostly made up their minds or will already be returning mail ballots, while Gardner’s strategy is to debate as early and as often as possible.

At press time, the candidates had agreed to just two debates — on Oct. 2, in Pueblo, sponsored by the Pueblo Chieftain newspaper, and on Oct. 9, in Denver, sponsored by The Denver Post, Denver7 and Colorado Public Radio.

Hickenlooper’s campaign has accepted two more debate invitations, but Gardner has yet to come to terms on those, though his campaign says negotiations are ongoing. Meanwhile, Gardner has challenged Hickenlooper to another six debates — including one that would have taken place in Colorado Springs on Sept. 2 — but the Hickenlooper campaign has declined those invitations.

It looks like Hickenlooper is prevailing in the debate over debates. Though Gardner continues to push for more, it’s a near certainty that if the two schedule any additional debates, they’ll be ones Hickenlooper has already agreed to — after ballots go out Oct. 9 — because at this point the Democrat has zero incentive to bend Gardner’s way.

It’s usually a safe bet that the candidate with a comfortable lead isn’t the one agitating to hold more debates. That’s the situation in the Colorado Senate race this cycle, where Gardner is accurately pegged as the most vulnerable Republican senator on the 2020 ballot.

One of only two GOP senators running in states won by Democrat Hillary Clinton, Gardner has trailed Hickenlooper in every publicly available poll conducted this year, by margins as low as 6 percentage points and as high as 18 percentage points. The two most recent polls, conducted in late August, both showed Hickenlooper leading Gardner by 9 percentage points.

For lesser-known challengers or mismatched underdogs, debates are perhaps the best chance to stand eye-to-eye with the better-known candidate, gaining stature in the eyes of voters. And there’s always a chance for a gaffe or a stumble that will scramble a race.

For the same reason, front-runners tend to be happy engaging in as few debates as possible, since the risks far outweigh any possible reward.

In Colorado’s 2020 Senate race, the roles are a bit blurred — it’s the popular former two-term governor protecting his flank, while the scrappy incumbent is hoping to upset the table — but the dynamics remain the same.

Throw in Gardner’s reputation for rat-a-tat delivery and Hickenlooper’s penchant for botching his words — the neologism “Hickenbloopers” was coined years ago to describe the phenomenon — and it’s clear why one wants more debates when it might matter and the other doesn’t.

Hickenlooper has participated in candidate debates as recently as June, meeting primary rival Andrew Romanoff three times for full-on, televised debates and participating in a handful of one-on-one forums in the preceding weeks. His performance in those match-ups drew mostly pans, as the peppier Romanoff pounded his foe. However, Hickenlooper still won the primary by 17 percentage points.

Hickenlooper also made it to the main stage twice last summer, when he was one of roughly two dozen Democrats running for president. On both occasions, he made a few points during limited time in the spotlight but failed to break from the pack.

At the first debate in June — when he shared the stage in Miami with fellow Coloradan Michael Bennet, the state’s senior senator — Hickenlooper spoke for only five minutes and eight seconds, just 10 seconds longer than spiritual guide Marianne Williamson.

A month later, he spoke less than any of the other nine candidates at the second debate in Detroit, though his eight minutes and 49 seconds lagged Williamson’s time by just three seconds.

If Hickenlooper's turns in the presidential primary debates left much of an impression with national viewers, it was probably when he threw his arms in the air during an exchange with Bernie Sanders over whether the Vermont senator’s Green New Deal and “Medicare for All” proposals were too radical for voters.

Before that, the last time either of Colorado’s Senate candidates participated in the kind of debates they’ll be facing with each other in coming weeks was 2014, when Hickenlooper went up against Republican Bob Beauprez in his bid for re-election as governor, and Gardner faced off against Democrat Mark Udall on the way to winning the Senate seat he’s defending this year.

Six years ago, Hickenlooper was the incumbent asking Coloradans for another term, and Gardner was the pugnacious challenger calling on voters to throw the bums out.

Trail Mix asked leading consultants from both parties for insight into this year’s Senate candidates’ approaches to the debates.

Speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations and party strategy, the Democrat, who isn’t associated with the Hickenlooper campaign, said Hickenlooper’s play-it-safe tack comes as no surprise but could have some risks.

“One guiding piece,” the Democrat said, “is that things are changing so quickly that you really want to limit the exposure to questioning, with the nastiness level that’s out there. The national Democratic strategy seems to be to say we can just shut up and let the Republicans lose this. We just have to remind voters at the 11th hour, when they have their ballots in hand, what we stand for and what we’re fighting for.”

He said he's concerned that might not be the best strategy, as candidates neglect to discus issues that don't rise to the level of COVID, the economy and racial justice.

Still, he added, "There’s some earnest strategy on Hickenlooper’s part to say, ‘We are not going to give Cory Gardner the platform to contort his record.’ Cory is insanely good at doing that. And, frankly, there's probably some lingering trauma from the Udall race about just how good Cory is. He’s quick, and Hick is very thoughtful. It'd be easy for Cory to overwhelm him on stage."

Republican Dick Wadhams, a former state party chairman and campaign manager for numerous successful statewide GOP candidates, on the other hand, tore into Hickenlooper's approach, arguing that it lays bare the Democrat’s weaknesses and short-changes voters.

Wadhams said when he ran former U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard's first Senate campaign in 1996, his strategy was to accept every debate offered by a legitimate media organization or high-profile civic group, partly to take advantage of the notion their Democratic opponent, lawyer Tom Strickland, would be the superior debater.

"It gave us every opportunity to hammer the veterinarian vs. the lobbyist theme, in every debate," he said. "And I think that's one reason we won."

"I think candidates have a duty to debate," Wadhams added. "I would never work for a candidate who ran from debates and wanted to limit debates, because that shows a weakness and, frankly, a dereliction of duty to the voters.

"I think the Democrats and the Hickenlooper campaign are playing into the public’s perception of Hickenlooper, that he doesn’t want to win, he’s a horrible candidate and he’s scared of Cory Gardner. They are unwittingly playing into their own weakness doing this."