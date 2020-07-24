Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper is pictured in a National Republican Senatorial Committee attack ad that features the deadly 2017 Firestone pipeline explosion. Hickenlooper's Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, on July 21, 2020, called on the NRSC to stop airing the ad after speaking with Erin Martinez, whose husband and brother were killed in the blast, but the GOP group refused.