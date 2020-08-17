Two of the senior statesmen of Colorado's Democratic Party, former Gov. Bill Ritter and former U.S. Sen. Mark Udall, put their weighty political names behind a November ballot question on reintroducing gray wolves to Colorado.

“Colorado’s economy depends both on agriculture and on maintaining healthy and robust mountain ecosystems where people come from all over the country to watch wildlife, hunt, and fish, and recreate," Ritter, now the director of the Center for the New Energy Economy at Colorado State, said in a statement. "Wolves can help restore the natural balance of western Colorado’s vast public lands and improve the health, diversity and resilience of our mountain ecosystems to climate change.”

CSU survey shows major public support for wolf reintroduction "Overall, our findings suggest a high degree of social tolerance for wolf reintroduction in Colorado across the state."

Initiative 107 would instruct the state to reintroduce wolves by the end of 2023. Polls have suggested strong public support, despite stiff opposition from county commissioners and farm and agriculture leaders who say the change poses risks to livestock, taxpayers who will be required to compensate ranchers for them and the current balance of nature.

Ritter, who grew up on a Colorado wheat farm, said he understood those concerns, but he has faith Colorado Parks and Wildlife, working with farmers and ranchers, can come up with a workable plan.

“In the northern Rockies, where ranchers have lived side-by-side with wolves for 25 years, conflicts with livestock have been rare," Ritter alleged. "We can learn from their example, and I am pleased that the Proposition requires fair compensation for any losses, just like Colorado already does for bear and lion predation.”

He added, “I have great faith in the voters of Colorado to make the right choice for our state in November and hope all Coloradans will join me in voting to return wolves to Colorado’s high country to restore the natural balance. It is an investment in a healthier, more biodiverse and resilient future for Colorado.”

Ted Harvey, a former state legislator and the campaign director for the Stop the Wolf PAC, said in an email to supporters last week.

The solicitation sought donations to get ads against the ballot measure on TV.

"Right now, unknowing Coloradans are hearing the constant drumbeat of lies and half truths from the radical, out-of-state, pro-wolf activists behind 107," said the prominent Republican.

He added, "We must protect our state, our wildlife, and the safety of everyone that enjoys the outdoor beauty of our state."