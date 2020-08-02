LAUREN BOEBERT
Party: Republican
Age: 33
Birthplace: Florida
Residence: Silt
Education: Colorado high school GED; has taken business classes at Colorado State University
Family: Married to Jayson, with four sons, ages 7-14
Background: Owner, Shooters Grill in Rifle since 2013; top signature-gatherer for Protect Colorado's Vote, the organization supporting the referendum on the state’s National Popular Vote law
Fundraising: $ 151,974
Cash on hand: $10,162
Votes received in June 30 primary: 58,678
Twitter followers: 176,740
Quote: To then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke: “I was one of the gun-owning Americans who heard you speak regarding your ‘Hell yes, I’m going to take your AR-15s and AK-47s.’ Well, I’m here to say, hell no you’re not.'”
Campaign fundraising totals are for this cycle through June 30, 2020, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Twitter followers are as of July 29, 2020.
Who's who in the Boebert campaign
Communications director: Laura Carno, political media strategist. Founder, I Am Created Equal; author, “Government Ruins Nearly Everything”; senior fellow, Independent Women’s Forum; political strategist since 2009.
Lead policy adviser: Kristi Burton Brown, attorney and vice chairwoman of the Colorado Republican Party. Associate scholar, Charlotte Lozier Institute; contributor, The Christian Post, The Federalist, Town Hall, Washington Examiner; Campaign coordinator, Justin Everett’s 2018 campaign for state treasurer; policy analyst for state Sen. Tim Neville, 2017-18; co-sponsor, Colorado’s 2008 Personhood Amendment campaign.
Finance director: Shana Kohn Banberger, Colorado Republican Party director of party operations and member services; former executive director, Colorado GOP, 2013-2019; political consultant for Scott Gessler’s 2010 camapign for secretary of state; legislative aide, Colorado State Senate, 2009; regional field director for Rudy Giuliani’s 2008 presidential campaign.
Scheduler and personal assistant to candidate: Jessica Hayden, recent Political Science graduate of Fort Lewis College.
Media: Rock Chalk Media
