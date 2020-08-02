Mitsch Bush zoom 073120

Diane Mitsch Bush, Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District

 photo via Zoom

DIANE MITSCH BUSH

Party: Democrat

Age: 70

Birthplace: St. Paul, Minnesota

Residence: Steamboat Springs

Education: BA in sociology, MA and PhD in sociology and social policy, all from the University of Minnesota

Family: Married to Michael Paul

Background: Professor in the Sociology Department, Colorado State University, 2005; professor in Social Sciences, Colorado Mountain College, Alpine, 1995-2004; Routt County Commission, 2007-2012; Colorado House of Representatives, District 26, 2013-2017; 3rd Congressional District Democratic nominee, 2018 and 2020

Fundraising: $ 1,122,457

Cash on hand: $201,568.86

Votes received in June 30 primary: 65,377

Twitter followers: 7,657

Quote: “Now, more than ever, we need a seasoned, tested, trusted leader who listens to us – not big money or Washington insiders.”

Campaign fundraising totals are for this cycle through June 30, 2020, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. Twitter followers are as of July 29, 2020.

Who's who in the Mitsch Bush campaign

CD3 Ashley Quenneville LinkedIn

Ashley Quenneville

Manager: Ashley Quenneville. Manager, Virginia congressional candidate Claire Russo; finance director, Dan Baer’s 2020 U.S. Senate campaign; deputy finance director, Georgia conressional candidate Jon Ossoff, 2017.

Colin Hornsby

Colin Hornsby (photo courtesy Blue Mountain Strategies)

General consultant: Colin Hornsby, political consultant, Blue Mountain Strategies. Managed Phil Weiser’s 2018 campaign for Colorado attorney general; managed then-U.S. Rep. Jared Polis’ re-election campaign in 2016; manager of prospect research, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, 2015-16; finance director, Colorado Coordinated Campaign, 2014; field organizer in Boulder for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

CD3 Carli Fettig Linkedin

Carli Fettig

Finance director: Carli Fettig, former event director for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign, 2019; compliance assistant and finance fellow for Whitmer's campaign, 2017-19.

Media: Left Hook

Mail: Moore Campaigns

Polling: Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research

