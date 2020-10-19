The guy who sang "Cat Scratch Fever" is asking Coloradans to scratch in the "No" oval on their ballot about wolves.
Proposition 114 would authorize reintroduction of gray wolves on the Western Slope and put taxpayers on the hook to pay for livestock losses.
"The wolf is a liability wherever they are found," said Nugent, 71, the hard rock guitarist who played in Damn Yankees and is a celebrity endorser of President Trump. "They destroy livestock, they destroy quality of life and they destroy the livestock populations that the conservation families of Colorado have brought back to excellent, thriving conditions."
Nugent also is a gun and hunting advocate.
Proponents counter that the wolves, hunted out of Colorado about 80 years ago, are needed to restore natural balance to habitat.
Deer and elk overpopulate near rivers and destroy vital plant and aquatic life, because wolves don't drive them away from congregating.
Mike Phillips, a wildlife biologist and wolf expert who serves in the Montana, urged voters to support Proposition 114 in a Colorado Politics op-ed a week ago.
"Nearly all wolves are shy and avoid people," he wrote. "Encounters between the two are rare. Those that do occur typically have resulted from mistaken identities, defensive reactions, habituation, or a person getting between wolves and a dog they were attacking.
"Lightning strikes, bee stings, car collisions with deer, inclement weather, or random shootings represent a much more significant threat to humans than wolves."
