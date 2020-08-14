Summit County commissioners have voted to place a question on the November ballot that, if passed, would allow the jurisdiction to adjust its mill levy to prevent loss of services.
The Summit Daily News reports that the Gallagher Amendment, which governs the ratio between residential and commercial property taxes in Colorado, has resulted in a drop to residential property tax rates. Consequently, the county stands to lose money and would forgo $5.5 million in 2022 without an intervention.
“This measure that’s before you would authorize a very limited authority for the Board of County Commissioners to maintain our existing revenues and maintain our existing services, including those that have been voted on specifically by the voters over the years,” said county attorney Jeffrey L. Huntley at a special meeting on Thursday.
This session, the General Assembly placed a measure on the statewide ballot that would repeal the Gallagher Amendment. Over time, the provision has caused the state to pay a greater proportion of K-12 education costs as counties, particularly rural counties, have been unable to generate sufficient revenue from residential property.
“As a fiscal conservative,” countered Summit County Republicans Chair Mike Tabb, according to Summit Daily, “I’d say, ‘You dug your own hole. You pay for it by figuring out which budgets you’re going to reduce as the economy comes back.'”
