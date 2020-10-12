Voting
The campaign season like no other is ready for the voter's decisions, and Colorado Politics is making sure our readers are informed with the facts to choose wisely in confusing times.

No one knows how the weeks ahead might look — the October surprises, the election aftermath, whether we have a new president or not — but we know with certainty that ballots will be due back to county clerks by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. 

If you're looking to educate yourself on the many, many choices on this year's ballot, find links to the stories from the Colorado Politics' Voter Guide below. (If you prefer your ballot choices more magazine in form, subscribers can find a link to the PDF of the guide here.)

THE U.S. SENATE: 

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Gardner, Hickenlooper offer clear contrasts on pressing issues

THE U.S. HOUSE:

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Boebert made CD3 competitive, if Mitsch Bush can compete
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Crow faces challenge from House in state's undercard congressional race

STATEWIDE BALLOT INITIATIVES:

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | What you need to know to answer the Colorado ballot's big questions
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | The road for an initiative to make it on the ballot begins with Title Board
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado Ballot: Amendment B proposes smashing Gallagher
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado Ballot: Proposition 114 asks for voters' stances with wolves
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado Ballot: Proposition 115 wants a 22-week abortion limit
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado Ballot: Propositions 116 and 117 ask about taxing and spending
VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Colorado Ballot: Proposition 118 asks about paid family leave

DENVER BALLOT QUESTIONS:

VOTER GUIDE 2020: DENVER BALLOT QUESTION 2A | Denver's climate action sales tax faces tough battle
VOTER GUIDE 2020: DENVER BALLOT QUESTION 2B | Denver asked to pay extra sales tax to fund homeless services

STATE SENATE RACES:

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Tight Senate races could tip the balance of power

STATE HOUSE RACES:

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Five races that could run wild in state House

DISTRICT ATTORNEY RACES:

VOTER GUIDE 2020: DISTRICT ATTORNEYS | Only seven races contested among 22 up for vote

UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO REGENTS:

VOTER GUIDE 2020 | Chances for many new faces in CU Regents races

JUDICIAL RETENTION:

Of 104 judges on ballot, 2 receive recommendations against retention

