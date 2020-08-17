The Lincoln Club of Colorado put its endorsements and dollars behind a handful of Republican legislative candidates Monday, including incumbent Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson.
The oldest Republican organization in Colorado, founded in 1918, the club donated $2,350 each to Priola, incumbent Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale and former deputy secretary of state Suzanne Staiert of Centennial, who is running for an open Senate District 27 seat.
The Lincoln Club put $400 each behind Republican challengers in two House races: Vicki Pyne of Arvada, who is taking on Rep. Brianna Titone in House District 27, and Don Rosier, the former Jefferson County commissioner who is taking on Democratic incumbent Lisa Cutter in House District 25.
“We are excited to be able to make these initial donations to these amazing candidates,” Chris Murray, the Lincoln Club of Colorado's political committee chairman, said in a statement. “In our analysis these are competitive races that represent excellent opportunities for Republican victories, with a goal of restoring some needed balance to the state legislature and promoting the public policy solutions that are especially needed during this time.”
Club president Brett Moore said more campaign donations will follow.
“In this, our 102nd year, the Lincoln Club of Colorado is committed to honoring the legacy and principles of our party’s first president, Abraham Lincoln, and are therefore proud to support GOP candidates that follow in his footsteps,” he stated.
