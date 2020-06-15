Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s office will provide funding for 100 additional ballot drop boxes for the Nov. 3 general election, and she is encouraging each of the 64 counties to install at least one additional apparatus.
“Adding these additional drop boxes across the state will make our elections more accessible for Coloradans who vote their ballots at home, which is especially important during the COVID-19 health care crisis,” Griswold said.
The state will reimburse the counties for installation of boxes for up to $10,000 each. The federal CARES Act, which Congress passed in March, is providing the money out of the $400 million total allocated for elections. Griswold’s office indicated that more election-related grants will be forthcoming.
“Our main objective is keeping our community safe, while still allowing every opportunity for my voters to cast their vote safely and securely,” said Brenda Corbett, the Clear Creek County Clerk and Recorder. “A new ballot box in Clear Creek County will give over 1,200 voters on the east end of our county access to a nearby ballot drop box.”
Kristy Archuleta, the clerk in Archuleta County, said that a new box would serve county residents and the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, preventing them from having to take an hour round trip to drop off a ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.