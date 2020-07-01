The race is now set. John Hickenlooper versus Cory Gardner for a coveted seat in the United States Senate in a contest atop the national target list for both parties.
So let’s play 20 questions. You, informed reader, should insist that both candidates answer all of these and others over the course of the next four months.
1. Three arms of government — the presidency, the judiciary and the regulatory agencies — have been on an expansionary track while Congress, the first branch per the Constitution, has receded into dysfunction, inaction and diminishing relevance. Assuming you also find this worrisome, what is your prescription?
2. In 2008, the national debt stood at roughly $6.4 trillion. Just a dozen years later, that debt has multiplied nearly four-fold to over $24 trillion. Is this sustainable? What formula of spending cuts and revenue increases do you propose to stop the hemorrhage? In prosperous times before COVID, what did you do to tap the brakes?
3. Instead of a comprehensive budget, Congress increasingly acts by “continuing resolution.” How do you propose to overhaul the budget process, which hasn’t been significantly reformed since 1974?
4. Despite our having far more time to prepare than did China and Europe, the COVID-19 virus has taken an even greater toll on our country. We are now into a second wave of infection with seemingly less political leadership and public resolve. What is your analysis of America’s response?
5. How did the wearing of face masks to counter the spread of COVID become another political flashpoint? What do you say to some overly animated person who contends that being temporarily required to wear a mask in a grocery is tantamount to oppression?
6. While the U.S. has reduced its military footprint in Afghanistan, what national security interest is served by our continuing presence there 19 years later?
7. Do you favor the use of government mechanisms to impose a price on carbon? If so, would you accomplish this through a carbon tax or through some system of allowances and credits? If not, how would you go about reducing carbon emissions?
8. Black Lives Matter or All Lives Matter? On reparations, proceed, study or oppose? If you support or are open to the idea, how would you go about determining beneficiaries?
9. One of history’s headlines for the past few decades will center on the ever-growing concentration of wealth among a rather elite few. Along with an increasing economic divide and a decline in the American creed of upward mobility. As one senator, how do you reverse those trends?
10. The federal death penalty — keep or repeal?
11. Neither of you has been known to wander very far out on a political limb. What is one issue on which your views run counter to public sentiment and where you would be willing to lose your seat over a matter of principle?
12. Over several decades, virtually every confirmation process for a Supreme Court nominee has become a battle royale. What can you do as a senator to reverse that course? Is it possible to even partially depoliticize the judiciary?
13. Abortion rights have become a de facto litmus test for Supreme Court nominees. Sen. Gardner, could you ever vote for a nominee who supports Roe vs. Wade? Gov. Hickenlooper, the inverse question.
14. For years, there has been widespread agreement as to the need for a major federal program to rebuild and upgrade our country’s dated infrastructure. Yet there has been precious little movement. How would you build consensus around this issue and break the logjam?
15. Our system of public education continues to underperform vis-a-vis many of the world’s advanced countries. Related to racial justice, the achievement gap persists and seems often intractable. What is your diagnosis of the core problems of our education system?
16. How should the U.S. respond to China’s imposition of a new national security law in Hong Kong? What leverage do we have in such situations? What is your sense of America’s relationship with China over the next decade?
17. Should Congress pass another stimulus package to further deal with the economic impacts of COVID? If so, how large a package and focusing on what? Should it include bailout provisions for state and local public pension plans now deep underwater?
18. Colorado was the second state to grant suffrage to women. Yet we are one of but five states never to elect a woman to the governor’s office or the U.S. Senate. Why do you think that is the case?
19. This year, the number of political refugees coming to America will be negligible, bordering on zero. The pandemic is certainly a factor. But this is also a consequence of political decision-making. How do you see our country’s role in offering a welcome refuge to the tired, the poor and the huddled masses?
20. Given the Trump administration’s purge of inspectors general in many departments, what is your view of the independence and autonomy that should go with such positions? Will you pledge to support Sen. Grassley’s legislation to beef up protections for those responsible for providing essential oversight?
And a bonus question – one for each candidate:
Sen. Gardner: You were openly critical of Donald Trump in 2016 and went out of your way to distance yourself from him. Yet these days, you seem an ultra-loyal, enthusiastic member of Team Trump. What caused such a reversal? Were all of your initial reservations misplaced? Did the president surprise you and prove himself worthy of the office?
Gov. Hickenlooper: You are well aware of your litany of quotes as to your lack of interest in the Senate. Many of talent on the Democratic bench took you at your word, including private assurances, that you would not run. Given the geriatric nature of the party’s leadership, would you not have been better advised to step aside and let a new generation seize this opportunity?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.