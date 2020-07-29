The group Vote on Fees said it will submit more than 190,000 petition signatures Thursday morning to get Initiative 295 on the November ballot.
Signatures for Initiative 306, called the Real Fair Tax, also are expected to be delivered to the Secretary of State's Office for verification Thursday morning. The proposal would ask voters to reduce the state income tax rate from 4.63% to 4.55%.
Supporters need 124,632 signatures from registered voters to qualify for the ballot, but campaigns have to get an excess to account for double signatures, fake names and people who aren't registered to vote in Colorado.
The deadline to qualify for the November ballot is Aug. 3.
“Getting this many signatures during a pandemic shows how much enthusiasm there is for this ballot issue," Michael Fields, a Vote on Fees sponsor and executive director of Colorado Rising State Action, said in a statement. "Just like with taxes, Coloradans should be able to vote on big fees too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.