Several members of U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn's Washington, D.C.-based staff have learned since Monday that they tested positive for COVID-19, but the Republican lawmaker is so far declining to take a test, citing the advice of the Capitol's attending physician, Colorado Politics has learned.
Lamborn worked out of his Capitol Hill office last week when the House of Representatives was in session and has been back attending events in his Colorado district since, but he doesn't intend to take a coronavirus test unless he starts showing symptoms, his congressional spokeswoman said in a statement.
In the meantime, Lamborn's congressional staff — at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington and his district office Colorado Springs — will be working remotely for the next two weeks "[i]n an abundance of caution." his spokeswoman said.
His staff had been working on-site in the offices up to this point, sources in the office said.
"Congressman Lamborn has been in contact with a physician within the Attending Physician's Office for the U.S. House of Representatives," Cassandra Sebastian, Lamborn's communications director, said in a written statement. "After giving detailed information to the Office, including lack of symptoms, he was advised that he did not need to be tested or quarantined for COVID-19. He will actively monitor his health condition and will continue to follow the advice of physicians going forward."
She added: “Throughout this temporary transition, constituent services will not be disrupted. The Congressman and his staff appreciate all the expressions of concern they have received.”
Lamborn's spokeswoman wouldn't say how many members of his D.C. staff had tested positive, but a source who asked for anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the subject said that multiple staffers had received the news in the last two days that they'd tested positive. Some of the staffers have been experiencing symptoms.
The developments come as a fresh wave of COVID-19 has swept through White House and Republican congressional circles, following news last week that President Donald Trump and numerous members of his inner circle have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Last week, three GOP senators said they had tested positive after attending a Sept. 26 White House ceremony to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. Another three Republican senators announced they were quarantining because they had come in contact with others who later reported positive test results.
This developing story will be updated.
