The Senate Democrats' super PAC is launching a digital ad campaign attacking U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner for claiming he just likes beer even though he enjoyed pricey French champagne at a party with wealthy donors earlier this year.

The Senate Majority PAC ad contrasts a TV commercial released last week by Gardner with the Colorado Republican's attendance in February at a "decadent banquet and concert" sponsored by Krug Champagne that featured $1,000-a-bottle champagne at a Palm Beach mansion owned by an Aspen couple.

"Cory Gardner likes to pretend he’s a ‘beer guy’ when the cameras are rolling, but behind closed doors, he’s sipping champagne in Palm Beach with his donors,” SMP spokesman Matt Corridoni said.

“It’s hard to convince Coloradans you’re someone they can grab a beer with after years of voting to take their health care away. Gardner’s latest attempt to try and rebrand himself shows just how desperate he is to stay in the Washington swamp.”

Corridoni was referring to a Gardner ad juxtaposing his fondness for drinking beer with Democratic challenger John Hickenlooper's history launching Colorado's brewpub industry.

In the Gardner ad, the Republican sits at a bar and prepares to take a sip from a pint of beer while casting a disapproving eye at clips of Hickenlooper protesting that he wouldn't be an effective senator, taken from interviews conducted last summer as the former Colorado governor's brief presidential campaign was nearing its end.

"I cross party lines to get things done," Gardner says in the ad. "That's what I like to do, and it works."

The 46-second SMP ad, first shared with Colorado Politics, starts airing Friday on Facebook and YouTube, part of the PAC's six-figure digital buy in Colorado, Corridoni said.

“Cory Gardner wants you to think he’s a beer guy," the ad's narrator says as Gardner's TV ad appears on screen. “Really? Just beer? What about the $1,000 champagne that Cory Gardner enjoyed with his wealthy donors at their $40 million mansion in Palm Beach?"

The ad continues as stills from the lavish dinner party float by: “This place looks pretty fancy. What about the four-course meal Cory Gardner was served, created by the chef of a 5-star resort, not long after he was briefed on COVID-19? Cory Gardner didn’t mind sipping on high-end champagne with donors, but he voted against protecting health care for Coloradans with pre-existing conditions."

It's the second SMP digital ad highlighting Gardner's place at the table for the champagne party, which drew condemnation from Democrats in April after reports of the luxury "Encounter" first emerged.

A spokeswoman for Gardner's campaign didn't respond to a request for comment on the new SMP ad, but in April another Gardner staffer rebuked the Democrats.

"It's disgusting to see Chuck Schumer's dark money Super PAC attempt to use a public health crisis to score political points," said Jerrod Dobkin, the Gardner campaign's communications director, who noted that Gardner's campaign reimbursed the party's sponsors for the dinner before Democrats launched their complaints.