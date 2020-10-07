Party: Democrat
Age: 68
Born: Narberth, Penn.
Residence: Denver
Family: wife, Robin Pringle, senior vice president at Liberty Media Corp.; son Teddy
Education: Wesleyan University, BA in English and MA in geology
Offices held: Mayor of Denver, 2003-2010; governor of Colorado, 2011-2019
Work prior to public office: geologist for Buckhorn Petroleum ; founded Wynkoop Brewing Co. in Denver, which grew to a brewery and restaurant empire under his part-ownership
Signature accomplishments: Steering Colorado in the wake of the Great Recession to the top economy in the country, by some measures; working with the oil and gas industry and environmentalists to create the first rules to regulate methane emissions
Distinction: Was one of the first Coloradans — along with Republican Cynthia Coffman, who served a term as Colorado’s attorney general — to receive more than 1 million votes, in their 2014 election wins
Trivia: Bourke Hickenlooper, his great uncle and a Republican, served as governor of Iowa in the 1940s and represented the state for four terms in the U.S. Senate
Quote: “In the restaurant business, there’s no profit in making enemies.”
