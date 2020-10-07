KEENESBURG-GARDNER--BENNET-06192020-KS-099

Sen. Cory Gardner spends time touring the state with Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, right, on June 19, 2020 in Keenesburg, Colorado. Gardner, Perdue, Sen. Michael Bennet and other officials visited Marc Arnusch Farms in Keenesburg and Food Bank of the Rockies in Denver.

 Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics

Party: Republican

Age: 46

Born: Yuma

Residence: Yuma

Family: wife, Jaime, lobbyist; three young children

Education: Colorado State University, BA in political science; law degree from University of Colorado Boulder

Offices held: Colorado House of Representatives from 63rd District, 2005-2011; U.S. House of Representatives from the 4th District, 2011-2015; U.S. Senate from Colorado, 2015-present

Work prior to public office: Aide to U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard

Signature accomplishments: Key sponsor of 2020’s Great American Outdoors Act, hailed as most significant conservation legislation in a generation; landed Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters in Grand Junction and temporary headquarters of the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs; counts more bills signed into law than the rest of Colorado’s delegation combined

Distinction: Only Republican since 2004 to win statewide, top-ticket race — for senator, governor or president — in Colorado

Trivia: Was a Democrat in college

Quote: “I believe in Colorado.”

