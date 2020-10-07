Party: Republican
Age: 46
Born: Yuma
Residence: Yuma
Family: wife, Jaime, lobbyist; three young children
Education: Colorado State University, BA in political science; law degree from University of Colorado Boulder
Offices held: Colorado House of Representatives from 63rd District, 2005-2011; U.S. House of Representatives from the 4th District, 2011-2015; U.S. Senate from Colorado, 2015-present
Work prior to public office: Aide to U.S. Sen. Wayne Allard
Signature accomplishments: Key sponsor of 2020’s Great American Outdoors Act, hailed as most significant conservation legislation in a generation; landed Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters in Grand Junction and temporary headquarters of the U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs; counts more bills signed into law than the rest of Colorado’s delegation combined
Distinction: Only Republican since 2004 to win statewide, top-ticket race — for senator, governor or president — in Colorado
Trivia: Was a Democrat in college
Quote: “I believe in Colorado.”
