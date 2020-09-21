Nearly all of Colorado's Republicans in Congress all scored 100% on the American Energy Alliance's newest scorecard — with a notable exception.
U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner scored 67% because he supported his Great American Outdoors Act this summer, the most significant public lands bill in at least a generation, which was also backed by Democrats.
Colorado's senior senator, Democrat Michael Bennet of Denver, scored a zero.
Read the full scorecard by clicking here.
The other two bills on the Senate scorecard were to expand economic opportunity and energy independence, and to reduce government regulation and present market-based policies.
The organization endorsed President Trump for reelection last month.
"His accomplishments in his first term are more impressive, extensive, and material than most Presidents who have served two terms," the alliance said of Trump. "His achievements with respect to energy, the environment and regulations are especially noteworthy."
The organization is part of the conservative advocacy universe supported by the Koch brothers, and its president, Thomas Pyle, a former Koch Industries lobbyist.
The alliance's House scores broke along party lines: 100% for Republicans and zeroes for Democrats.
"It is an honor to be recognized as a free-market energy champion in Congress," said Rep. Doug Lamborn. "For the first time in over a half a century, the U.S. is a net energy exporter and the world’s energy superpower. As a member of the House Natural Resources Committee, I will continue working with the Trump administration to ensure that America remains an innovative, energy independent nation."
