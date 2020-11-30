The Colorado Secretary of State's Office announced Monday night that there will be a recount in the district attorney's race in Judicial District 18 between Democrat Amy Padden and Republican John Kellner.
Padden's campaign said last week that the race was headed that way, and the state Republican Party made the same prediction late Monday afternoon.
Kellner led Padden by 1,433 votes, which is less than the 0.5% of the apparent winner’s total vote count that triggers an automatic recount in Colorado. Kellner collected 0.498% of the 287,396 votes counted for him.
The Secretary of State's Office said in a press release Monday night that the margin had triggered the automatic recount.
A Republican fundraising letter Monday evening said Kellner needed just 20 votes to avoid the recount.
"Our Party will not stop fighting until every last election is officially called and every vote is FAIRLY counted," the fundraising email pitched. "And we’ll need your sustained support to help John continue fighting until the very end."
Kellner and Padden are running to succeed George Brauchler, a Republican, to serve Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.
Once that recount is completed, the Secretary of State's Office can certify the election, a step toward awarding Joe Biden Colorado's nine Electoral College votes.
The state has until Dec. 8 to complete the recount. The Electoral College convenes in each state on Dec. 14.
The final certification of election results happens after the Electoral College to wrap up the election year calendar, except for the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration.
