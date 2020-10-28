Secretary of State Jena Griswold has hired Raymond Baker, a member of the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, to provide education to Native American residents about voter registration and returning ballots in the final days before the general election.
“The right to vote for Native Americans living on tribal lands in Colorado was not recognized until 1970,” said Griswold. “We have worked with the Southern Ute and the Ute Mountain Ute to reverse the effect of this historic suppression.”
Baker began in the position earlier in October, and his official title is tribal registration and voting education coordinator. The CARES Act, which Congress passed early in the pandemic, provided $400 million in election funding and included money for the coordinator role.
The two voter service centers and three drop box locations on tribal land in southern Colorado were added within the past two years. A 2019 state law increased access to voting infrastructure on reservations, among other updates to state election protocols.
Baker is a U.S. Navy vetearn who grew up near Durango. He worked for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe Growth Fund, and now serves as the vice president of the tribe’s Boys and Girls Club. He is also a board member of the tribe’s ethics commission.
