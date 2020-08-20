The state's regional civic and business coalitions outside the Front Range want to hear from the U.S. Senate candidates Sept. 26.
Action 22 in southern Colorado, Club 20 on the western Slope and Pro 15 on the Eastern Plains are staging the first Rural Issues Senatorial Debate at Adams State University in Alamosa.
The groups noted they are still waiting on a response for Democratic former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who also did not immediately respond to Colorado Politics on Thursday afternoon. (This story will be updated.)
Incumbent Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Yuma issued a statement saying he was glad to accommodate the area where he's from.
"As the only statewide elected official living more than 30 miles outside of the front range, I understand the unique challenges our rural communities face and look forward to discussing these concerns at the Rural Issues Debate," he said in a statement. "I call on Governor Hickenlooper to come out of hiding and speak to the issues facing families across Colorado's rural communities — all four corners of our state deserve answers."
Hickenlooper declined to participate in the traditional Club 20 debates with incumbent Cory Gardner on Sept. 19. Both men are speaking to the Colorado Water Congress next week, though Gardner is answering questions live on the online event and Hickenlooper is submitting a prerecorded video.
The two are expected to debate for the first time on Oct. 2 in Pueblo.
"The voices of rural Colorado deserve to be heard," the three groups said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "We will not stand by while our candidates focus their efforts on Denver issues and events on the I-25 corridor."
Adding, "Rural Colorado is the essence of what makes our state the best state in the nation. All Coloradans should stand with our organizations and demand that rural issues be heard."
