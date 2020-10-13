A virtual forum on Wednesday evening will feature the candidates for Regional Transportation District director from the three districts in which there is a contested election.
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1772, one of RTD’s labor organizations that represents employees of contractor Transdev, will stream the event online beginning at 5:30. Former 9News meteorologist Marty Coniglio will moderate, and attendees will be able to submit questions for consideration. The forum will be able to accommodate up to 500 participants.
Organizers plan to dedicate 20-30 minutes to each of the three races: District A, based in Denver and Glendale; District G, based in northeastern Douglas and southern Arapahoe counties; and District H, based in Highlands Ranch, Cherry Hills Village and Littleton.
There are four other seats on the 15-member board that feature just one candidate this election. District I, based largely in Boulder County, has no one running. The board of county commissioners will appoint someone to the position.
District A features incumbent director Kate Williams and challengers Kyle Bradell and Tim Nelson. District G has incumbent Ken Mihalik running against Julien Bouquet. In District H, incumbent Doug Tisdale is in the race with challengers Regan Byrd and Roger Edwards.
As of Tuesday morning, Local 1772 indicated that only Mihalik had not yet committed to attend.
People interested in viewing the forum must register through this link.
The Metro Mayors Caucus, RTD Citizens Advisory Committee and Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce are also hosting virtual forums on Wednesday and Friday. There are separate dates, times and registrations for District A, District G and District H.
