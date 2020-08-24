U.S. Rep. Ken Buck announced Monday that President Donald Trump had received all of the state's delegate votes during a roll call held in Charlotte, N.C., on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

Colorado, Buck said in a brief, televised speech, "proudly casts all 37 votes to keep America great again for president Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence."

In his remarks, Buck, chairman of the Colorado Republican Party and the chair of the state's delegation to the RNC, praised Trump and Pence for cutting taxes, installing federal judges and Supreme Court justices "who interpret the law and don’t legislate from the bench" and "protect[ing] us during a worldwide pandemic."

Colorado Republicans had been set to send 37 delegates to support Trump, who won 92.3% of the vote in the party's March 3 primary, but the state's delegation to Charlotte was scaled back to six because of coronavirus-related restrictions in North Carolina.

Buck gave a shout-out during his brief speech to U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who is seeking a second term in a tight race against Democratic nominee John Hickenlooper, and to two federal agencies whose headquarters landed in Colorado this year: the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Space Command, though the latter's headquarters is only temporary.

The roll call, held in a sparsely filled ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center, was largely a formality, since Trump won all but one of the delegates at stake in this year's primaries.

In all, 336 delegates — six from each state, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories — were slated to attend the meeting in Charlotte to conduct party business at the start of the convention, which shifts to a virtual format featuring speakers and presentations for the remainder of the week.

In addition to Buck, the Colorado delegates attending Monday's proceedings were Vera Ortegon and George Leing, the state's Republican national committeewoman and committeeman, respectively; incoming national committeeman Randy Corporon; and delegates Joy Hoffman and Don Ytterberg. (Ortegon continues for another term as committeewoman, while Corporon takes over at the end of the convention for Leing, who didn't seek a second term.)

"Despite the limited size of the convention, enthusiasm is VERY high," Ytterberg told Colorado Politics in a text message following the roll call. "The delegates here are very excited about the Trump-Pence reelection. The President put out his second term agenda and it has been very well received."

After Trump had received all 2,550 of the delegate votes, RNC Chairman Ronna McDaniel applauded the GOP ticket's unanimous re-nomination, calling it "a reflection of the unified support for the Trump-Pence ticket."

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are running on the most radical, socialist, extreme-left ticket in American history, and we must vote like our lives and our country depend on it this November," she said. "Our party is unified, our supporters are energized, and we go forward confident in our cause of re-electing President Trump and Vice President Pence 70 days from now."

Trump made a surprise appearance following the vote, though he won't formally accept the nomination until a Thursday night speech from the White House.

Last week, during the entirely virtual Democratic National Convention, Howard Chou, first vice chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, announced Colorado's roll call vote in a video pre-recorded at the iconic Red Rocks Park. The state's delegates cast 42 votes for nominee Joe Biden and 36 votes for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won the state's presidential primary, with one abstention.