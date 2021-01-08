Republican State Sen. Kevin Priola told Colorado Politics he supports removing President Donald Trump from office in the wake of Wednesday's deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol — making the Brighton lawmaker the first prominent Colorado Republican to publicly call for Trump's ouster before his successor, President-elect Joe Biden, is inaugurated in less than two weeks.
Priola said he would support removing Trump through the 25th Amendment or by impeachment. He declined to comment further.
Re-elected to a second state Senate term in November in one of the state's hardest-fought and most expensive legislative races, Priola, a real estate developer, has taken heat from some quarters of the GOP for occasionally crossing the aisle to support Democratic legislation on climate change and funding for education and road construction.
Every Democratic member of Colorado's congressional delegation has gone on record calling for Trump's early exit since hundreds of Trump supporters breached the Capitol while Congress was in the process of counting Electoral College votes submitted by states for the Nov. 3 presidential election.
U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette on Thursday signed on to sponsor articles of impeachment, charging Trump with inciting a mob to attack the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from confirming Biden's Nov. 3 win.
“President Trump is a real danger to this country,” DeGette said. “Whether it be through the invocation of the 25th amendment or by Congress’s power to impeach, President Trump needs to be removed from office immediately.”
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to be sworn in and take office on Jan. 20.
Like Priola, the state's congressional Democrats — two senators and four members of the House — have all said they would like to see Trump impeached if he isn't forced from office sooner by his own cabinet under a section of the 25th Amendment that hasn't ever been invoked.
While the House is scheduled to consider impeachment as early as next week, it's unlikely that Congress could remove the president in 12 days or that the GOP-controlled Senate would vote to convict Trump. Administration officials have likewise reportedly dismissed the notion there's any appetite to invoke the 25th Amendment.
