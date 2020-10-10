Three Republican challengers running for Congress held a joint campaign event Friday to stump for President Trump’s plan to reach Black Americans and put $500 million into Black communities during his second term.
Shane Bolling is running against Diane DeGette in Congressional District 1, Steve House is taking on Jason Crow in Congressional District 6 and Casper Stockham is the nominee in Congressional District 7 against Ed Perlmutter.
“It is refreshing to see this kind of positive, success-based initiative for Black Americans that actually ‘does’ something,” Stockham, who is Black, said in a statement. “This plan will increase access to capital, fuel Black-owned businesses, cut taxes, increase education, lower the cost of healthcare and further criminal justice reform.”
House, the former Colorado GOP chairman, stated, “Minority owned businesses have been hit disproportionately hard during the coronavirus shutdowns; far too often unfairly denied small business loans and resources needed to reopen and compete with the big national corporations. As your congressman, I see my role as facilitator, advocate and deal maker for you in Washington. Together, we will bring opportunity, security, fairness and prosperity to Colorado’s Black communities.”
Bolling talked about returning onshore manufacturing and targeted apprenticeship and vocational training as an avenue for Black-owned businesses. Bolling, who is white, said Trump has provided "unprecedented opportunities" in the Black community.
"Too often Black communities are forced to endure failing schools," he said in a statement. Closing these schools and allowing parents to choose the best alternative across the entire spectrum of educational institutions will further strengthen their communities."
Trump rolled out he called the Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan last month in a speech in Atlanta. The proposal also includes prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations and making Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Democrats are skeptical about his plan and critics have pointed that part of it conflicts other Trump policy statements and is unlikely to come to pass.
Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and rising Democratic star Stacey Abrams, who is Black, called Trump's pitch a "fool's errand" of empty promises, as the Peach State offers him, so far, just 5% support from its Black voters.
Trump has said repeatedly he has done more for the Black community than any president since Lincoln. His incendiary remarks about protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis this summer undercut support among the demographic that could provide the swing margin in several battleground states, including Georgia.
Recent polls indicate Trump has just 8% support among Black voters nationwide, about what he had in 2016. The anger over civil rights unrest, however, is expected to surge turnout among the key voting bloc, however.
