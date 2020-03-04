Michael Bloomberg is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, marking the end of a high-spending, self-funded campaign that rejected conventional campaign tactics, according to multiple reports.
His announcement comes as early results in Super Tuesday states shows that he failed to become the choice of centrists as drop-out candidates and Democratic leaders coalesced around Biden in the days before the Mar. 3 contests.
Bloomberg, 78, made his late entry into the Democratic presidential field in November, reportedly deciding to run after former Vice President Joe Biden faltered in the polls. His expensive, unconventional campaign met with criticism from his rivals and party insiders.
The former New York City mayor and financial software mogul's estimated $56 billion net worth allowed him near-unlimited cash to spend on his bid, and he refused to accept outside donations. Bloomberg placed $37 million in television ads nationwide, setting a record for money spent on presidential campaign television ads in one week. By the end of December, he had spent $117.8 million on television and digital advertisements.
Rival candidates scolded Bloomberg for his massive personal spending. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Bloomberg of trying to buy the presidency.
Bloomberg skipped competing in the first four nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada and instead directed resources across Super Tuesday states that were expensive for his competitors to reach. The tactic angered party officials in the early states, who argued candidates should demonstrate traditional grassroots strength.
Rising left-wing factions in the Democratic Party proved to be a challenge for Bloomberg. In the weeks before he launched his campaign, Bloomberg apologized for pushing stop-and-frisk policing tactics that he pushed while mayor of New York City, and his campaign team apologized for his past comments disparaging women.
Democratic presidential debates exposed a stiff candidate unprepared to rebut harsh attacks on his record and alleged treatment of women, particularly from Warren.
"None of them accused me of doing anything, other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told," Bloomberg said of the allegations during his first debate, prompting groans from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.