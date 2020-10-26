President Trump reportedly admitted Republicans have a difficult path forward if they want to hold onto their Senate majority.
According to a report by the Washington Post, an attendant at a Thursday fundraiser in Nashville shared Trump's concerns about the upcoming election for the GOP.
The source spoke on a condition of anonymity to the paper because the event was a closed-door gathering, which was held before the final presidential debate between Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, with around two weeks left before Election Day.
"I think the Senate is tough actually. The Senate is very tough," Trump said, according to an attendee. "There are a couple senators I can’t really get involved in. I just can’t do it. You lose your soul if you do. I can’t help some of them. I don’t want to help some of them."
In several races across the country, Democratic challengers are out-fundraising vulnerable Republicans, including Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has expressed his own concerns about keeping the majority but is adamant that a lot of the races are too close to call, often referring to them as a "knife fight in an alley."
Trump's reported private comments contradict his public optimism about the future of his party. During the second and final presidential debate, Trump said he believed Republicans would be able to take over the Democratic-led House.
But this clashes with assessments by analysts who have reported that Democrats have the potential to pick up even more seats in the House, which it won over in 2018, as well as winning control of the Senate.
With national and swing-state polls showing Biden leading over the president, Republicans are at risk of losing power in the White House and both chambers of Congress just four years after the GOP won both the executive and legislative branch in the 2016 election.
