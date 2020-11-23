The Colorado Republican Party solicited donations shortly after Election Day for a closely-contested district attorney race by insinuating voting fraud may have played a role.
The Colorado Times Recorder first reported on the email seeking contributions to an "election integrity fund." A screenshot of the message tells readers: “Our Republican candidate, John Kellner, is fighting hard in his neck and neck district attorney’s race.” The 18th Judicial District Attorney contest between Kellner and Democrat Amy Padden is headed to an automatic recount following Kellner’s approximate 1,400-vote lead.
The email continued: “But with reports of potential fraud taking places across America, our party is going to remain vigilant to cure ballots and take action in any possible recount scenarios in outstanding races.”
Nationally, President Donald Trump’s campaign has legally challenged the result of the presidential election in multiple states by alleging voter fraud, which has found no traction among judges. Trump nevertheless claimed on Sunday that he would “find massive numbers of fraudulent ballots.”
On Friday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold reported that county clerks had completed a post-election audit, and deemed the general election "extremely successful."
"Unfounded claims and false narratives made by President Trump’s campaign legal team are deeply troubling," she said in a statement.
The 18th Judicial District encompasses Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. After the fundraising email was sent, but before the announcement of the recount, the state GOP posted on its Facebook page a congratulatory message to Kellner “on his impressive win!” while depicting the result of his 1,418-vote lead.
