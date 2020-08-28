Randy Corporon, who is an Aurora-based lawyer, radio host and new Republican National Committee member, has spread conspiracy theories about Democrats, claimed that former President Barack Obama’s “whole life story is such a scam,” and made sexist comments on Twitter.
CNN reported on Friday that Corporon, who attended the Republican National Convention this week, promoted several conspiracies on his radio show in the past, including that former President Bill Clinton had an illegitimate child, that Chelsea Clinton was not the president’s biological daughter and that Obama was Muslim.
On Twitter, he also wrote that former Central Intelligence Agency Director John O. Brennan was a “closet Muslim,” and claimed that CNN had a video of Obama “flaunting his erection on a plane.” CNN labeled these and other allegations of Corporon’s as false.
Among the other statements CNN reviewed were a suggestion from Corporon that he agreed with ex-Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore that Muslims should not hold public office, and called Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris a “floozy.”
Corporon, the founder of the Arapahoe County Tea Party, is also representing House Republican leader Patrick Neville and conservative commentator Michelle Malkin in their lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis over the statewide mask order.
Corporon, according to the news network, sent a response that he demanded be printed in its entirety or not at all, and CNN chose the latter. A spokesperson for the Colorado Republican Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to Corporon's Facebook page, his term as a committee member runs until 2024.
