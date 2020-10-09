U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has tested negative for COVID-19 after learning that several members of his Washington, D.C., staff tested positive earlier this week, the Colorado Springs Republican's spokeswoman said Thursday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Congressman Lamborn was tested for COVID-19 earlier this week, and the results have come back as negative," Cassandra Sebastian, Lamborn's communications director, said in a statement. "His Washington D.C. and District offices will remain closed, however; staff will continue telework."
Lamborn's congressional staffers began working remotely on Tuesday after at least three of his employees received positive test results for the new coronavirus.
At that time, Lamborn, who wasn't experiencing symptoms, declined to take a test on the advice of the Capitol physician, who had examined him and determined the lawmaker hadn't had worrisome contact with his infected staffers.
"The Congressman appreciates all the expressions of concern and prayers for his staff and him," Sebastian said Thursday.
On Wednesday, in response to news reports about the COVID outbreak at Lamborn's D.C. office, his Democratic challenger, Jillian Freeland, called on the incumbent to demonstrate that he was taking the virus more seriously.
Noting that a photo posted to Facebook didn't show anyone wearing masks at a Republican fundraiser Lamborn attended Tuesday in Colorado Springs, Freeland said that amounted to "denying the science and putting personal desires before common good" in a statement.
"Our leaders need to be modeling the behavior that will save the lives of our friends and neighbors; mingling with donors is far less important than protecting our loved ones," she said.
Freeland, a midwife and sociologist, added: "COVID is real. Stay home. If you cannot stay home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands!"
