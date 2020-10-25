Counties: Moffat, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Mesa, Delta, Montrose, Routt
2019 estimated population: 327,112
Delta (31,162), Garfield (60,061), Mesa (154,210), Moffat (13,283), Montrose (42,758), Routt (25,638)
Major municipalities: Grand Junction, Glenwood Springs, Craig, Meeker, Rangely, Steamboat Springs, Delta, Montrose
State legislators: House District 57: Republican Perry Will, Castle Rock; House District 56, Marc Catlin, Montrose; House District 55, Republican Janice Rich, Grand Junction; House District 54, Republican Matt Soper, Delta; House District 26, Democrat Dylan Roberts, Eagle; Senate District 6, Republican Don Coram, Montrose; Senate District 8, Republican Bob Rankin, Carbondale; Senate District 7, Republican Ray Scott, Grand Junction.
Congressional member: Scott Tipton, R-Cortez, Congressional District 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.