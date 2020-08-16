Counties: Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero and Prowers
2019 estimated population: 63,412
Baca (3,581), Bent (5,577, including inmates from private prison), Cheyenne (1,831), Crowley (6,601, including inmates from two prisons), Kiowa (1,406), Las Animas (14,506, including inmates from state prison), Otero (18,278), Prowers (12,172)
Major municipalities: Springfield (Baca), Las Animas (Bent), Cheyenne Wells (Cheyenne), Ordway (Crowley), Eads (Kiowa County), LaJunta (Otero), Ordway (Crowley), Lamar (Prowers) and Trinidad, although most southeastern Coloradans don't view it as part of the Lower Arkansas Valley (Las Animas)
State legislators: Both Republicans: Sen. Larry Crowder, Alamosa, Senate District 35. His district includes all but Cheyenne County, with 16 out of 64 counties in Colorado. Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg of Sterling, Senate District 1, represents Cheyenne County.
Reps. Republican Richard Holtorf of Akron, House District 64, represents all but Cheyenne and Otero counties. Republican Rep. Rod Pelton of Cheyenne Wells in House District 65 represents northeastern Colorado plus Cheyenne County. Democratic Rep. Bri Buentello of Pueblo, House District 47, represents Otero County plus Fremont County and the rural part of Pueblo County.
Congressional member: Ken Buck, R-Windsor, Congressional District 4.
