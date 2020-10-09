ProgressNow Colorado, the state's largest progressive advocacy group, is out with its Voter Guide Friday morning, the same day ballots hit the mail to Colorado voters.
The deep dive from the left covers the issues and candidates. You can find it by clicking here.
Spoiler warning: They like Democrats.
"With candidates for everything from President to State Representative, County Commissioner to District Attorney, Congress to the State Board of Education, and 11 different statewide ballot initiatives to vote on, Colorado voters have a lot of research to do this election cycle," ProgressNow Colorado executive director Ian Silverii said in a statement. "Fortunately, Colorado ballots are open book take-home tests, and with clerks and recorders from around the state sending mail ballots out to over 4 million Colorado voters today, we wanted to make this resource available to all progressive voters throughout all four corners of the state."
ProgressNow collaborated with some of the best-known like-minded public interest organizations:
- ACLU
- AFSCME Council 18
- AFT Colorado
- Cobalt
- COLOR Action Fund
- Colorado AFL-CIO
- Colorado Education Association (CEA)
- Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) Action Fund
- Colorado WINS
- Colorado Working Families Party
- Conservation Colorado
- Denver Area Labor Federation
- Mi Familia Vota
- New Era Colorado Action Fund
- NRDC Action Fund
- One Colorado
- SEIU Colorado
- SEIU Local 105
Silverii said the finished product represents hundreds of hours of research and deliberation. He said the voter guide builds on a platform developed by Fuse Washington, which is part of the ProgressNow network and the largest liberal advocacy organization in its state, as well. The voters guide technology is being deployed in eight ProgressNow network states, Silverii said.
"Using the Progressive Voters Guide, it's a snap for Colorado voters to get the facts on over 300 candidates for office at every level of government," he stated "Our partners have worked together to recommend candidates from the presidential race to the U.S. Senate, Congress State House, and State Senate races; the State Board of Education, the State Board of Regents, and district attorneys; and commissioner elections for nine major Colorado counties. And of course, we provide in-depth information and recommendations on the 11 statewide ballot measures Colorado voters will decide on."
