Progress Now Colorado, the state's largest and best-known progressive advocacy group, announced its positions on 10 of the 11 questions on the Nov. 3 statewide ballot.
The positions are a precursor to an website Progress Now will roll out on Oct. 9, the day the Secretary of States office state mailing out ballots.
Progress Now supports:
- Amendment B to repeal the Gallagher Amendment property tax formula.
- Amendment C to amend restrictions on charitable games, such as bingo.
- Amendment 77 to allow voters in casino towns to vote on local gambling hours and games.
- Proposition 113 to pledge Colorado's Electoral College votes to the national popular vote winner.
- Proposition 114 to reintroduce gray wolves to the Western Slope.
- Proposition 118 to ensure paid family and medical leave is available to all Coloradans.
Progress Now opposes:
- Amendment 76 to specify in the state constitution that non-citizens can't legally vote.
- Proposition 115 to ban abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy.
- Proposition 116 to lower the state's individual income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%.
- Proposition 117 to require voter approval for major government fees, similar to the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights and new taxes.
The advocacy organization is neutral on Proposition EE, which would raise the tax on nicotine products from 40% to 62% by 2027.
Read more about the policy positions by clicking here.
“We’re excited to release this 2020 ballot initiative quick reference guide as ballots drop in exactly one week and voters have eleven important initiatives to decide on this year. Many of these are deceptive, confusing, or have consequences the ballot language doesn’t speak to. Our 2018 guide was ProgressNow’s most downloaded thing ever, and we hope this helps progressive voters cut through the noise and vote all the way down the ballot.”
Progress Now also is reminding voters that they need to mail back their ballots by Oct. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.