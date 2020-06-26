Beyond the two high-profile, hotly-contested races at the top of the June 30 primary ballot — the Democratic U.S. Senate tilt between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, and the 3rd Congressional District race between Rep. Scott Tipton and challenger Lauren Boebert — there awaits 18 contested primary races for seats in the state House and Senate.

Colorado Politics asked the candidates in those races their views on a number of issues, including the state budget, the coronavirus pandemic response and — in the spirit of working together — a quality they admire in either their primary opponent or a member of the opposing party. Their responses, edited sparingly, are available in the list of stories below.

You'll see in some cases candidates have not filled out their questionnaire; we'll provide their responses as those stragglers come in.

With ballots due before 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30, there are 2 weeks left to fill out and mail in, or put in drop-off boxes around the state. More information on finding a drop box or where to vote in person can be found at the Colorado Secretary of State's website.

MORE PRIMARY PREVIEWS: