CHRIS HANSEN (I)
Campaign website: hansenforcolorado.com
Biography
- Hansen holds a BSc in Engineering from Kansas State; M.S. in Engineering Systems from MIT; and a PhD in Economic Geography from Oxford. Prior to elected office, he served as Senior Director at IHS Markit, & currently serves as Co-founder of the CO Energy & Water Institute.
Why do you want this job?
- I’m running for office because I love this state, and want to continue to serve the people of Colorado with a focus on addressing our structural budget problems and tackling the climate crisis. The impact that legislators are able to have on their community and our state is a privilege, and one I do not take for granted. Every day I walk into the Capitol I am grateful and humbled by the work that the voters have trusted me to do, and I am driven by the opportunity to make tangible, beneficial change in people’s lives. In the past four years of holding elected office, I have been proud of the work that my colleagues and I have been able to accomplish, and I hope to get the opportunity to continue this work for four more years in the State Senate.
Budgeting in tough times
(Choose one to answer)
> What is one bill you plan to sponsor that won't cost taxpayers anything?
> What new ideas do you bring in a time of budget cuts?
I plan to sponsor a bill that would create a social cost of methane emissions in state law. This would have zero impact on the state budget and on tax payers, but it would change the way we plan for energy infrastructure in the state and make sure that we incorporate the impact of methane emissions and minimize the damage caused by this powerful greenhouse gas.
Perennial budget issues
> How do we pay for transportation?
- To address our unsustainable funding situation for our transportation sector, I would highlight a few proposed solutions.
- Indexing the gas tax to inflation. Our gas tax is currently $0.22/gallon, which has not been raised since 1992 and is in large part why our transportation funding is so underfunded. If we were to at least tie this to inflation, it would be at $0.40/gallon, a much more reasonable level to maintain a reliable source of transportation funding.
- Institute a road use charge for electric vehicles. Under a annual road usage charge, electric vehicles would pay an equal amount for the same miles traveled which captures revenue not currently being collected under the gas tax.
- Address the registration fee cliff. In Colorado, if a vehicle is over 10 years old, the owner only pays an annual fee of $3. Indexing this fee to the vehicle value until year 15 would provide a significant boost to transportation funding.
- Institute a funding infrastructure for autonomous vehicles. As autonomous vehicle technology continues to improve, it is inevitable that these vehicles will eventually become a fundamental component of our transportation sector. We must legislate a balanced fee structure that accounts for these vehicles and the ride sharing companies that will likely use these vehicles in the future.
Issues of the pandemic
(Choose one to answer)
> Is the state reopening too quickly or too slowly?
> Are health care reforms an immediate priority?
> What are the best steps to rebuilding the economy?
- To ignite the economy and begin rebuilding, we must address the unemployment crisis. First, we must support workers that have lost their jobs by strengthening the Unemployment Insurance (UI) program, and I have just passed SB 207 to provide more flexibility for businesses and workers during this critical time. Second, we must provide targeted tax relief for working families and I am pushing to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) to do just that. Third, we need to stabilize property tax rates to help fund our schools and improve opportunities for small business development, which will both support the recovery of our economy and help get people back to work. I am a prime sponsor of the repeal of the Gallagher Amendment to accomplish this goal.
Working together
(Choose one to answer)
> What is an idea or approach your primary opponent has proposed that you intend to take to the Capitol?
> Name a current or former legislator from the opposing party you admire, and why.
Former Speaker, Russ George (R-Rifle) asked me after my election to the House in 2016 what my new title is, I responded “Representative.” He said no, you are forgetting the first word, “State.” I go to the Capitol each day remembering to keep all of Colorado in mind with each bill and I thank Speaker George for this powerful reminder.
MARIA ORMS
Campaign website: www.MariaForColorado.com
Biography
Maria Orms raised her two daughters in Colorado after a successful career in the military and earning her Masters of Science in Engineering from CU-Boulder. As a mother, veteran, and business leader, Maria supports moving Colorado towards a greener future and an end to fracking. Maria is fighting to create more significant economic opportunities for all Colorado citizens, to fund our public schools better, and to ensure everyone in Colorado has access to quality healthcare. Maria’s life experience as a mother of two daughters currently serving in the armed forces, a soldier, an environmentalist, a business leader, and her progressive values make her ideal for guiding Colorado towards a new future as a new leader in education and business. Maria Orms is a New Democrat for a New Era with New Ideas.
Why do you want this job?
- I stepped up to represent Senate District 31 because I want to change the inequities and crises in climate change, affordable housing, economic opportunities, and education funding that are happening, but no one solves. As a veteran and a progressive Democrat, this disturbs me. These are not the ideals that I risked my life for when I served in the military. Integrity should not just be a buzzword during the election season. Our state legislators are passing bills that make tiny incremental changes used for sound bites and scoring points for re-election campaigns but do not solve anything. We have created scenarios where lobbyists, corporations, and a few politicians are the only happy entities. The games of the past must stop. Integrity, values, and real discussions need to take place on the Senate floor, where the results are real changes that move Colorado forward. That’s what I have taught my two daughters, who now serve our nation, protecting our Colorado values in the armed services. Finally, I would tell you if everyone looks the same and/or has similar experiences, nothing changes because no one sees the problem or sees the solutions to the problems. For me, it’s unacceptable to continue to run the same dog and pony show with the same old ideas and concepts just spoken by a different mouth. That’s what happens at our Capitol these days as our current politicians focus on protecting their seats, the profits of special interest groups and corporations, not citizens, as they pose with each other for social media and pictures of validation. When I talked to the average Coloradan in my district they are angry and feel like the people at the Capitol don’t listen to them. I’m going to change that. In fact, here is my number 720-675-9720.
Budgeting in tough times
(Choose one to answer)
> What is one bill you plan to sponsor that won't cost taxpayers anything?
> What new ideas do you bring in a time of budget cuts?
- Current legislators have been talking cuts and problems for the last 3 months. For the last 3 months, I’ve been for talking solutions. I’m an engineer, that’s what I do. I solve problems. The budget is now centerstage. Citizens are fearful, and it's time for new leadership and new ideas. With my business background, I've made it my focus to help Colorado families get back to work. I've focused on structuring and supporting legislation for paid leave, developing micro-credentials, and sponsoring a Colorado Jobs Act similar to FDR's efforts while lessening citizen's fears and moving Colorado forward. I’ll go a step further, if we begin our transition towards a green economy and open up the energy market to competition we could save Colorado families some 29 billion dollars and not lose a penny in state revenue. At the same time I realize our tax system is inequitable and unfair, with 93% of Colorado income taxes collected coming from individuals. A graduated tax and a base tax on corporations are both needed. But the most common sense approach to the budget is what every mother with a check book knows. You do what you have to first and then you can do what you want to do second; we remove the budget silos, put all the money in one pot and choose a values-based approach to the budget. This is a moment for innovation not complacency. Pandemics happen every 100 years, my military background taught me to prepare for all manners of crises. We have a chance to structurally change our budget, economy and government because this may be one of many super viruses we begin to deal with. Colorado has many important issues. We can address them together and make a more significant impact, but only with real progressive changes.
Perennial budget issues
(Choose one to answer)
> How do we pay for education?
> How do we pay for transportation?
- We have heavily relied on property taxes to pay for schools in a state where people don’t like to pay taxes even when the economy is good. State legislators have known this for years and still have done little about it. Instead, there is always a conversation about Gallagher and TABOR. I agree we need to reimagine and renegotiate Gallagher and TABOR, but they can’t be the excuse for why we don’t get the job done. The State Board of Education has trust lands that we can build wind farms on. Each windmill at a low end can bring in $80,000 a year, now imagine we only put up 100 on them. We are bringing in an extra $8,000,000 directly into education, that goes directly to our schools. Finally, I have not been shy about saying the wealthier counties, corporations, and individuals need to pay more towards education. In these tough times, that’s where the state needs to cut first and close tax expenditures. The state is paying 64% of education funding, and certain counties can’t afford for us to pay less. Colorado has the 3rd lowest corporate tax rate in the country; there are still deductions, and a corporation with a little accounting magic could write off 80% of what they say they lost. The CARES Act will allow that to go up to 100%. That'a tax structure issue. We are all going to suffer a bit in the next two years, but we can’t make significant cuts in Education, Human Services, or Healthcare. It’s a projection of who we are as Coloradans.
Issues of the pandemic
(Choose one to answer)
> Is the state reopening too quickly or too slowly?
> Are health care reforms an immediate priority?
> What are the best steps to rebuilding the economy?
We have different facets to consider. Are we opening the economy too fast or too slow? The elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about is the need for healthcare reform during this pandemic. We can’t truly answer if we are reopening the state too fast or too slow right now, but we can expect a second wave of COVID-19 later this summer and a third beginning in the late fall lingering until early May. I’m concerned about these impacts on small businesses and families. We have to keep counters open and mouths fed. We are going to make some tough choices that a lot of legislators don’t want to deal with and would like to pass on to voters. We will need to rebuild our economy, but the question is, how many lives are we willing to risk to get it done? My answer is no one gets left behind. We open this economy safely. The Depression of 2007 was an economic credit crisis that destroyed American lives; comparatively, we did pretty well here in Colorado. There were still cranes in the sky and people in restaurants. This is not that. This is a health crisis that has caused an economic and social crisis. We will need to rebuild in a safe and fast way by:
Begin training contact tracers
Connecting businesses and individuals to 2 year colleges for retraining through microcredentials
Making all new buildings and homes more energy efficient
Redeveloping our aging infrastructure system
Converting to a zero-emission mass transit system
Opening up our public utilities market to competition
Working together
(Choose one to answer)
> What is an idea or approach your primary opponent has proposed that you intend to take to the Capitol?
> Name a current or former legislator from the opposing party you admire, and why
- I admire Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, and that’s hard for me to say. But, when you push past Mitt being a Republican, he’s been spot on with many things we did not want to admit. Senator Romney said Russia was the biggest threat to U.S. democracy. We laughed, but in 2016 it became a reality. At this exact moment, the Colorado Senate is 34% women and consistently votes on women’s issues. But not much is being achieved for women, it’s a dynamic of power. Sociologist like to think of this as a pariah vs pioneer vs token factor. As Governor of Massachusetts in 2003, Mitt Romney insisted that qualified women be brought forth for jobs, not to be tokens. This is what many women organizations say they want; opportunity, equity, and equality, but then they go the other way in action. Many men that have funded women’s campaigns or when in office, have gone out of their way to hire women, have been found out to be hiding something. We can’t say that about Romney. Early this year, Senator Romney committed what many called political hari-kari. He voted with his conscious at the impeachment hearings. A scarlett letter was put upon with a sitting president publicly criticizing him. That’s a profile in courage in the twilight of your career. Now Senator Romney, the senator of one of the most non-diverse states in America, who grew up a portion of his childhood listening to his Governor George Romney make tough decisions during the Detroit riots of the ’60s is marching in Washington D.C. after the murder of George Floyd. By any other means with all that he has done, he would be called a progressive or an good American, but in his party, he is called a traitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.