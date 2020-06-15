STEPHANIE LUCK
Campaign website: stephanieluck.org
This candidate has not yet answered the questionnaire.
RON PARKER
Campaign website: parker47.com
Biography
- My father moved our family to Colorado in 1976 after he retired from the US Army. I went on to be come a US Army Veteran also. I moved to Pueblo to continue my college career and meet my wife Jean of 33 years. We raised 6 children and fostered 6 more in the 35 years I have lived in HD 47. During this time I earned a BS in Mathematics and a degree in Education from then USC now CSU Pueblo. I also earned a Masters in Education with an emphasis in computers. This helped in my 28 year career as an educator for the Colorado Dept. of Corrections. The last 18 years as the High school Math Teacher for the Youthful Offender System. I have coached my children in youth sports. I also officiate High School Baseball and Softball.
Why do you want this job?
- I have not been pleased with the way Colorado's values have shifted extremely left. People I talked with also expressed the same sentiments. They asked me to run and since I am retired and have plenty of time to devote to HD47 I thought it over and said I would. This is just another way I have served the people of America. First as a soldier in the US Army, then has a member of the Colorado Dept. of Corrections. I have given most of my life serving the people and I thought this was another way I could give back.
Budgeting in tough times
(Choose one to answer)
> What is one bill you plan to sponsor that won't cost taxpayers anything?
> What new ideas do you bring in a time of budget cuts?
- Moving the Homestead Act to TABOR so the elderly and disabled vets will not have to worry about losing this exemption ever again.
Perennial budget issues
(Choose one to answer)
> How do we pay for education?
> How do we pay for transportation?
We pay for education by cutting out all the wasteful spending and give each child the same amount for the school of their choice. That school can be any accredited by the CDE.
Issues of the pandemic
(Choose one to answer)
> Is the state reopening too quickly or too slowly?
> Are health care reforms an immediate priority?
> What are the best steps to rebuilding the economy?
- The state is opening too slowly. Too many small business have failed now, and it is time to save the business that we can. If someone feels uncomfortable going to an open establishment they can stay home, but the rest of the people of Colorado should not be locked up.
Working together
(Choose one to answer)
> What is an idea or approach your primary opponent has proposed that you intend to take to the Capitol?
> Name a current or former legislator from the opposing party you admire, and why.
- Way back in the 70's and early 80's we had Governor Lamm. He worked well with the legislators to achieve a positive growth in Colorado. He showed it was possible to work with the other party in putting Colorado First.
