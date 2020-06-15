JONATHAN AMBLER
Campaign website: electambler.com
Biography
- Most of Jonathan’s career has been in education, but it also includes experience in construction, insurance, and transportation (Union Pacific). He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Utah State University and a master’s degree in management with a concentration in information technology from Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs.
- His career as an educator started immediately afterward earning his MS degree when he was asked to teach computer programming at CTU. He later earned the 2005 Faculty of the Year award from CTU-Pueblo. Jonathan transitioned to K12 education in 2007 as the business teacher in the Kim School District, where he eventually served as superintendent. He earned teaching endorsements in business, social studies, and mathematics. Jonathan is now self-employed.
Why do you want this job?
- Historically Colorado voted very conservatively. In the last decade, a socialist agenda has dominated the state. It permeates education, religious liberties, and even puts the unborn at risk. Our current one-party government has repeatedly acted against the will of the citizens of the state. Many voters have given up, thinking that we have slid too far down to be rescued from the effects of socialism. I do not share that view. Conservative values can restore the greatness of Colorado. We can have a financially responsible state and people can make good decisions for themselves. As an educator, I witnessed the way in which the state manipulates school districts to conform to their agenda. Local control serves only to let the state hide from the responsibility of policies gone bad. Financially K-12 education has been choked by billions of dollars as Amendment 23 has been successfully stifled. Students and parents need to see a return on their tax dollars. Education is only a prime example of the many ways in which our state is mismanaged.
Budgeting in tough times
(Choose one to answer)
> What is one bill you plan to sponsor that won't cost taxpayers anything?
> What new ideas do you bring in a time of budget cuts?
- The pandemic created an economic disaster. Yes, many of the decisions that were made were not the best but it is time to move on. Because many businesses have closed and the Colorado legislature continues to propose anti-business measures which will worsen our economic situation, I propose to turn that tide. We need to be as attractive to new business as possible. I propose to do that through suspending state sales tax to any newly registered business for the first year of its registration here in Colorado. As this will not affect any current revenue it will cost taxpayers nothing, but will encourage much needed entrepreneurship.
Perennial budget issues
(Choose one to answer)
> How do we pay for education?
> How do we pay for transportation?
- Transportation is going to have to wait. Education is a current need that has been underfunded for years by billions of dollars. The pandemic is forcing parents to make some very tough decisions. The state will need to do the same by offering more choices to parents..
Issues of the pandemic
(Choose one to answer)
> Is the state reopening too quickly or too slowly?
> Are health care reforms an immediate priority?
> What are the best steps to rebuilding the economy?
- This question can easily be answered by the number of people openly defying stated guidelines. The people of the state not its politicians have mostly reopened. Small businesses that have survived have taken the measures they should have taken quite awhile ago. Several counties in Colorado have had very few cases and no deaths. When we compare COVID-19 response to Swine Flu response it will likely show far more carnage from the response than the disease.
Working together
(Choose one to answer)
> What is an idea or approach your primary opponent has proposed that you intend to take to the Capitol?
> Name a current or former legislator from the opposing party you admire, and why.
- I worked with Abel Tapia years ago as part of the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. I found Abel considerate and thoughtful in his positions. While I have significantly differing political views, I can respect Abel's contemplation of a problem.
ALEXANDER LUCERO-MUGATU
Campaign website: www.alexmugatu.com
Biography
- Native Puebloan, Business owner, Events Promoter.
Why do you want this job?
- Not a job, an obligation to restore the Colorado Promise, and lay a foundation for a state government that finally works for its people — rather than its people working for their ineffective, inefficient government. There is a whole 'lotta Colorado beyond the northern metro, LGBTQ and Union communities. My Democratic opponent has spent the past 6 years disregarding the rest of us — while favoring her own communities of interests ... the Fire DANEYA (Esgar) movement is quickly picking up some steam. Quality of life in SoCO is my first priority. beyond that — I see no party, I see no color — I see a stronger Colorado!
Budgeting in tough times
(Choose one to answer)
> What is one bill you plan to sponsor that won't cost taxpayers anything?
> What new ideas do you bring in a time of budget cuts?
- In this particular "Tough Time ..." OPEN THE STATE! This budget shortfall rests firmly at the feet of Jared Polis and the legislature he bought in 2018. Let us be clear, there is a distinctive difference between "Debt" and "Deficit"; a "debt" is money spent, and money owed ... a "deficit" (or "shortfall") is money the legislature WANTS TO SPEND — but doesn't necessarily have it available to spend ... If we don't have the resources to "buy/spend" — then we don't buy/spend on those particular line items until those resources do become available. In all honesty, I do advocate for a strengthening of TABOR, so — I effectively support taking less from the Colorado taxpayer to begin with, and RETURNING THE EXCESS after we've addressed those essential services. One bill (House Resolution) that I would sponsor that is cost neutral — would be for ballot access — asking voters to amend the constitution and cut the legislative session from 120 days to 90 days. That would actually SAVE taxpayers both money AND UNNECESSARY STRESS!
Perennial budget issues
(Choose one to answer)
> How do we pay for education?
> How do we pay for transportation?
- Conduct the people's business with honesty and integrity. Slim the bureaucracy at CDOT, appropriate evenly and equitably across the state. There is more to Colorado than the northern metro! Fair funding across the state — spend on our needs, return excess to taxpayers.
Issues of the pandemic
(Choose one to answer)
> Is the state reopening too quickly or too slowly?
> Are health care reforms an immediate priority?
> What are the best steps to rebuilding the economy?
- The state should have NEVER been closed in the first place! Considering my Democratic opponent (Daneya Esgar) was slapped into casting the deciding vote for SB17-256; a bill that killed rural healthcare in Colorado (including a hospital in her own district — YES!) healthcare is an immediate priority. Open the state for business and economic development, revise and simplify (further) the Colorado tax code, expand federal opportunity zones by adding additional acreage, and leveling the playing field between Colorado. commerce, and consumer. Get government AND Jared Polis — the hell out of the way!! A free market Colorado economy will rebuild itself!
Working together
(Choose one to answer)
> What is an idea or approach your primary opponent has proposed that you intend to take to the Capitol?
> Name a current or former legislator from the opposing party you admire, and why.
- Ill give ya two modern day Democrats I admire:
- Joe Biden: I admire his wit, his grit — and the remarkable way in which he is managing to leverage his dementia to court his democratic voters ...
- Bernie Sanders: I admire his uncanny ability to talk out of both sides of his er, mouth — one side spitting socialist fire; the other taking FULL ADVANTAGE of our capitalist system, capturing the American dream, and being so unapologetic for it ... Both have "talent" in their respective regard ... I have no interest in modeling after either — but I do appreciate their mystic ... Jim Jones — eat your heart out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.