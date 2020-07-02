Of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts, there were six competitive primary races for district attorney on the ballot Tuesday. The principal role of district attorneys, who are elected on a partisan basis, is to bring cases against criminal offenders and provide support for crime victims. Consequently, several active prosecutors were among the candidates vying to lead their jurisdictions’ offices.
As of 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, the unofficial results showed:
First Judicial District (D): In the district covering Gilpin and Jefferson counties, Alexis King took two-thirds of the vote to Jake Lilly’s 32%. Both candidates had worked as prosecutors. King will face Republican Matthew Durkin, a deputy district attorney, to succeed Republican incumbent Peter Weir, who has reached his term limit.
Fourth Judicial District (R): In this district, which covers El Paso and Teller counties, Michael Allen, a senior deputy district attorney, took 54% of the vote. His challenger was Mark Waller, a county commissioner and former state representative. No Democratic candidate campaigned for the seat, and Allen is therefore the district attorney-elect. The incumbent, Republican Dan May, reached his term limit.
Fifth Judicial District (D): For the counties of Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit, Heidi McCollum won with two-thirds of the vote to Braden Christopher Angel’s 33%. Both candidates served in the district attorney’s office. No Republican candidate sought the seat, meaning McCollum is the district-attorney elect, following term-limited Democrat Bruce Brown.
Eleventh Judicial District (R): The district encompassed by Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Park counties has narrowly chosen Linda Stanley over Thom K. LeDoux by a 52%-48% margin. LeDoux previously held the office for two terms. Kaitlin Turner is the incumbent Democratic candidate, whom Gov. Jared Polis appointed in June 2019.
Twelfth Judicial District (D): In the district covering Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Mineral, Rio Grande and Saguache counties, challenger Alonzo Christopher Payne prevailed with a tally of 62%-38% over Robert Samuel Willett. Willett was the incumbent whom Polis appointed in late 2019. There is no Republican candidate running.
Eighteenth Judicial District (D): The voters of Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties chose Amy L. Padden by a 70%-30% margin over Matt Maillaro. Padden will face Republican John Kellner to succeed the term-limited Republican incumbent, George Brauchler. The winner will serve one term, and then the district will revert to just Arapahoe County. The legislature this year created a 23rd Judicial District containing the other three counties, to begin operating in 2025.
