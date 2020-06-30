Election judges at the Denver Elections Division receive, prepare, and process ballots on June 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. There are fewer judges working in the normally filled rooms to maintain physical distancing, and voting stations are cleaned continuously as a precaution due to COVID-19.
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Jack Gibbons, right, with the Denver Elections Division collects ballots from voters in the parking lot at Christ Church United Methodist on June 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
Follow along with Colorado Politics' live blog Tuesday evening for Colorado's primary election results. Many are anticipating which Democrat will face U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November: former Gov. John Hickenlooper or former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. (Gardner's campaign sent out a memo Tuesday with bets on Hickenlooper.)
But other races remain: the primary races for two University of Colorado board of regents seats, and the Democratic primary race to represent Congressional District 1 on the State Board of Education.
10:15 pm: Gov. Jared Polis tweets his support of mail-in voting, using the Colorado primaries as an example:
"Nearly 1.3 million Coloradans voted in our primary elections. 99.8% percent of those votes were cast by mail ballots, either returned by mail or drop boxes.
"Vote by mail works."
9:36 pm: Rep. Scott Tipton concedes to Lauren Boebert after a contentious race. Here are some past Colorado Politics articles on the Rifle restauranteur:
Tipton is "teaming up with AOC and her 'Squad' to give Boulder a bailout," the 30-second ad says, referring to Tipton's co-sponsorship of a coronavirus relief bill that is also supported by Ocasio-Cortez and a group of young, progressive Democrats known as "The Squad."
"How is it safer to walk the aisles of Wal-Mart than to eat a meal at Shooters Grill?" Lauren Boebert told Colorado Politics in a statement.
9:30 pm: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweets: "Congratulations to my good friend, and our next Senator, John @Hickenlooper! Taking back this seat for Democrats is critical to taking back the Senate from Mitch McConnell, and John has the record of fighting for Colorado & our strong, progressive values. Now, let's go win this!"
9:25 pm: Gov. Jared Polis tweets: "Our nation needs John @Hickenlooper's leadership more than ever today, and I am proud to enthusiastically endorse and support him for the U.S. Senate."
9:20 pm: Lauren Boebert releases the following statement:
“Our freedom and our Constitutional rights are on the ballot this November and Republicans just sent a loud and clear message that they want me there to fight for them.”
She added, “I joined this race because thousands of ordinary Americans just like me are fed-up with politics as usual. Colorado deserves a fighter who will stand up for freedom, who believes in America and who is willing to take on all the left-wing lunatics who are trying so hard to ruin our country. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of our country. I’m going to win this November because freedom is a great motivator.”
9:10 pm: The University of Colorado board of regents seats resulted in victories for Callie Rennison and Richard Murray.
"Gov. John Hickenlooper wouldn't recognize Senate candidate John Hickenlooper," U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner told Colorado Politics.
9:07 p.m. A statement from Rep. Scott Tipton: "3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November. I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well."
PHOTOS: Denver Election Center in the midst of the pandemic primary
Photo journalist Kathryn Scott visited the Denver Elections Division on Election Day to see how the judges and other workers negotiated themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
Kathryn Scott, special to Colorado Politics
8 pm: Lisa Escarcega is set to represent Congressional District 1 on the State Board of Education.
Rifle restaurateur Lauren Boebert, a newcomer to politics, roared out to a 19-point lead in western and southern Colorado's Congressional District 3 against incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton of Cortez Tuesday night.
Hickenlooper jumped out to an early 20-point lead over former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m. in the mail-ballot election and never relinquished it. The Associated Press called the race for Hickenlooper at 7:37 p.m.
7:13 pm: For CD 3 Republicans, Lauren Boebert is leading incumbent Scott Tipton with 57.8%. For the Democrats, Diane Mitsch Bush leads James Iacino with 61.27%.
7:10 pm: For the State Board of Education, D1, Lisa Escarcega leads with 71.34%
With just weeks to go in a primary that began when the ink on the last election was barely dry, the two Colorado Democrats who have survived are facing off in a contest to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in an election that could determine which party wins control of the Senate.
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper holds a commanding lead over former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff with less than a week to go until votes are counted in Colorado's Democratic U.S. Senate primary, according to a new poll released Thursday by Colorado Politics and 9News.
Three seats on the nine-member University of Colorado board of regents are up for election this November, and there will be primary races in two of them: for Congressional District 2 on the Democratic side and in Congressional District 6 for the Republican candidates. The board oversees university operations and approves the system’s budget.
There are three seats up for election on the seven-member Colorado State Board of Education. One candidate from each party is running in Congressional District 3 and Congressional District 7, while only Congressional District 1 will hold a primary election on the Democratic side.
There were also 18 contested primary races in the statehouse; we asked those candidates for their views; read up on the key matchups here.
