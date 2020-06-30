Follow along with Colorado Politics' live blog Tuesday evening for Colorado's primary election results. Many are anticipating which Democrat will face U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November: former Gov. John Hickenlooper or former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. (Gardner's campaign sent out a memo Tuesday with bets on Hickenlooper.) 

But other races remain: the primary races for two University of Colorado board of regents seats, and the Democratic primary race to represent Congressional District 1 on the State Board of Education.

10:15 pm: Gov. Jared Polis tweets his support of mail-in voting, using the Colorado primaries as an example:

"Nearly 1.3 million Coloradans voted in our primary elections. 99.8% percent of those votes were cast by mail ballots, either returned by mail or drop boxes.

"Vote by mail works."

9:36 pm: Rep. Scott Tipton concedes to Lauren Boebert after a contentious race. Here are some past Colorado Politics articles on the Rifle restauranteur:

9:30 pm: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweets: "Congratulations to my good friend, and our next Senator, John @Hickenlooper! Taking back this seat for Democrats is critical to taking back the Senate from Mitch McConnell, and John has the record of fighting for Colorado & our strong, progressive values. Now, let's go win this!"

9:25 pm: Gov. Jared Polis tweets: "Our nation needs John @Hickenlooper's leadership more than ever today, and I am proud to enthusiastically endorse and support him for the U.S. Senate."

9:20 pm: Lauren Boebert releases the following statement:

“Our freedom and our Constitutional rights are on the ballot this November and Republicans just sent a loud and clear message that they want me there to fight for them.”
 
She added, “I joined this race because thousands of ordinary Americans just like me are fed-up with politics as usual. Colorado deserves a fighter who will stand up for freedom, who believes in America and who is willing to take on all the left-wing lunatics who are trying so hard to ruin our country. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of our country. I’m going to win this November because freedom is a great motivator.”

9:10 pm: The University of Colorado board of regents seats resulted in victories for Callie Rennison and Richard Murray.

Find race results here:

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner tells Colorado Politics: "Gov. John Hickenlooper wouldn't recognize Senate candidate John Hickenlooper."

9:07 p.m. A statement from Rep. Scott Tipton: "3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November. I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well."

PHOTOS: Denver Election Center in the midst of the pandemic primary

Photo journalist Kathryn Scott visited the Denver Elections Division on Election Day to see how the judges and other workers negotiated themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic.

1 of 10

8 pm: Lisa Escarcega is set to represent Congressional District 1 on the State Board of Education.

Lauren Boebert, a newcomer to politics, roared out to a 19-point lead in western and southern Colorado's Congressional District 3 against incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton of Cortez Tuesday night.

7:27 pm: AP calls the race for Hickenlooper. 

7:13 pm: For CD 3 Republicans, Lauren Boebert is leading incumbent Scott Tipton with 57.8%. For the Democrats, Diane Mitsch Bush leads James Iacino with 61.27%.

7:10 pm: For the State Board of Education, D1, Lisa Escarcega leads with 71.34%

7:06 pm: Hickenlooper — 56%, Romanoff — 43.8%

To refresh on some background information:

+2
Primary preview: CU regents for CD2 (DEM) and CD6 (REP)

Primary preview: CU regents for CD2 (DEM) and CD6 (REP)

Three seats on the nine-member University of Colorado board of regents are up for election this November, and there will be primary races in two of them: for Congressional District 2 on the Democratic side and in Congressional District 6 for the Republican candidates. The board oversees university operations and approves the system’s budget.

There were also 18 contested primary races in the statehouse; we asked those candidates for their views; read up on the key matchups here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.