Follow along with Colorado Politics' live blog Tuesday evening for Colorado's primary election results. Many are anticipating which Democrat will face U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in November: former Gov. John Hickenlooper or former House Speaker Andrew Romanoff. (Gardner's campaign sent out a memo Tuesday with bets on Hickenlooper.)

But other races remain: the primary races for two University of Colorado board of regents seats, and the Democratic primary race to represent Congressional District 1 on the State Board of Education.

10:15 pm: Gov. Jared Polis tweets his support of mail-in voting, using the Colorado primaries as an example:

"Nearly 1.3 million Coloradans voted in our primary elections. 99.8% percent of those votes were cast by mail ballots, either returned by mail or drop boxes.

"Vote by mail works."

9:36 pm: Rep. Scott Tipton concedes to Lauren Boebert after a contentious race. Here are some past Colorado Politics articles on the Rifle restauranteur:

9:30 pm: Denver Mayor Michael Hancock tweets: "Congratulations to my good friend, and our next Senator, John @Hickenlooper! Taking back this seat for Democrats is critical to taking back the Senate from Mitch McConnell, and John has the record of fighting for Colorado & our strong, progressive values. Now, let's go win this!"

9:25 pm: Gov. Jared Polis tweets: "Our nation needs John @Hickenlooper's leadership more than ever today, and I am proud to enthusiastically endorse and support him for the U.S. Senate."

9:20 pm: Lauren Boebert releases the following statement:

“Our freedom and our Constitutional rights are on the ballot this November and Republicans just sent a loud and clear message that they want me there to fight for them.”

She added, “I joined this race because thousands of ordinary Americans just like me are fed-up with politics as usual. Colorado deserves a fighter who will stand up for freedom, who believes in America and who is willing to take on all the left-wing lunatics who are trying so hard to ruin our country. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of our country. I’m going to win this November because freedom is a great motivator.”

9:10 pm: The University of Colorado board of regents seats resulted in victories for Callie Rennison and Richard Murray.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner tells Colorado Politics: "Gov. John Hickenlooper wouldn't recognize Senate candidate John Hickenlooper."

9:07 p.m. A statement from Rep. Scott Tipton: "3rd District Republicans have decided who they want to run against the Democrats this November. I want to congratulate Lauren Boebert and wish her and her supporters well."

8 pm: Lisa Escarcega is set to represent Congressional District 1 on the State Board of Education.

Lauren Boebert, a newcomer to politics, roared out to a 19-point lead in western and southern Colorado's Congressional District 3 against incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton of Cortez Tuesday night.

7:27 pm: AP calls the race for Hickenlooper.

7:13 pm: For CD 3 Republicans, Lauren Boebert is leading incumbent Scott Tipton with 57.8%. For the Democrats, Diane Mitsch Bush leads James Iacino with 61.27%.

7:10 pm: For the State Board of Education, D1, Lisa Escarcega leads with 71.34%

7:06 pm: Hickenlooper — 56%, Romanoff — 43.8%

