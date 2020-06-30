In the Democratic primary race to represent Congressional District 1 on the State Board of Education, Lisa Escárcega went on to take 71.5% of the vote over Donna Morganstern as of 10 p.m.
Escárcega is the Colorado Association of School Executives’ executive director and a former university professor. Her platform included a repeal of the grading system for individual schools and the creation of a committee for state and local education leaders to collaborate on policy. She received several high-profile endorsements, including from the Denver Classroom Teachers Association and Denver school board member Tay Anderson.
Escárcega will go on to face Republican Sydnnia Wulff in November. Wulff ran unopposed in that party's primary.
Morganstern worked for the Colorado Department of Education and the Douglas County School District. Also a former college professor, her platform promised she would examine standardized testing to ensure it would not take too much time away from learning, and also to increase the validity of the results.
Incumbent board member Valentina “Val” Flores was unable to qualify for the primary ballot this year. The Republican candidate, Sydnnia Wulff, is unopposed for her party's nomination. In the Denver-centered district, the Democratic candidate is favored to win in the general election.
The board is responsible for regulating educator licensing, setting policies and standards to govern curricula in Colorado, and accrediting public schools. There are seven members, each representing one of Colorado’s congressional districts. Currently, four members are Democrats and three are Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.