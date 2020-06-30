As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the primary races for two University of Colorado board of regents seats appeared to produce clear winners.
In the Democratic primary election to represent Congressional District 2, Callie Rennison was leading with more than 50% of the vote. Challengers Dave Gross and Aaron Harber were trailing with 27.1% and 19.3%, respectively.
Rennison and Gross both worked as CU employees, with Gross as the associate chair of the finance department and Rennison as a professor of clinical research and Title IX coordinator. Rennison’s endorsements included Linda Shoemaker, the incumbent regent who did not seek a second term this year.
Harber is a longtime political contributor, including to Colorado Politics, and the host of the "The Aaron Harber Show.” His platform called for the institution of a 64-county listening tour and greater transparency in the board’s operations.
Dick R. Murphy, the Republican candidate, ran unopposed for his party’s nomination to the Boulder-centered seat.
In Congressional District 6, Richard Murray led Priscilla Rahn by a margin of 66% to 34%. Incumbent Republican Regent John Carson did not pursue reelection this year.
Murray is an attorney who attended CU for undergraduate and law school, and his endorsements included three of the current Republican regents. Rahn is the founder of an organic beauty products company and has spent 26 years working in public schools. She is the secretary of the Denver Classroom Teachers Association.
Ilana Spiegel was unopposed for the Democratic Party’s nomination.
The board of regents oversees university operations and approves the budget. There are nine members, with one representing each of the state’s congressional districts and two who are elected at large. Currently, there are five Republican and four Democratic regents.
