UTAH

Mormon president calls on members to help end racism

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' president issued another plea for members to help end racism, saying Oct. 4 at the faith's signature conference that God loves people of all races equally and that it pains him to see Black people suffer prejudice.

Russell M. Nelson's comments followed similar speeches by other top leaders a day earlier at the conference that comes as many members live through a reckoning over racial injustice, especially in the U.S. following the May police killing of Black man George Floyd.

"God does not love one race more than another. His doctrine on this matter is clear," Nelson said. "I assure you that your standing before God is not determined by the color of your skin."

Members believe church presidents are living prophets who receive revelations from God.

Like the leaders who spoke on Oct. 3, Nelson didn't mention the church's past ban on Black men in the lay priesthood. The prohibition — which stood until 1978 — was rooted in the belief that black skin was a curse. It remains one of the most sensitive topics in the faith's history.

The church disavowed the ban and the reasons behind it in a 2013 essay but has never issued a formal apology — a necessary step for some members.

The Utah-based religion known widely as the Mormon church doesn't provide ethnic or racial breakdowns of its 16.6 million members — but scholars say Black followers make up a small portion of adherents. None of the 15 men who will sit on the faith's top leadership panels are Black. Church leadership did become more diverse in 2018 when it sent to the previously all-white Quorum of the Twelve Apostles its first-ever apostles of Latin American and Asian descent.

Since becoming president in 2018, the 96-year-old Nelson has called for racial harmony and launched a formal partnership with the NAACP.

Thousands of Minks dead as COVID outbreak escalates

Thousands of minks at Utah fur farms have died because of the coronavirus in an outbreak that began in late September, forcing nine sites in three counties to quarantine, but the state veterinarian said people don't appear to be at risk from the outbreak.

The COVID-19 infections likely were spread from workers at the mink ranches to the animals, with no sign so far that the animals are spreading it to humans, said Dr. Dean Taylor, the state veterinarian, who is investigating the outbreak.

Between 7,000 and 8,000 minks have died since the disease swept through the ranches that produce the animals, valued for their luxurious pelts. So far, no animals in Utah have been euthanized because of the disease, and it doesn't appear to be necessary, Taylor said.

Fur from the dead infected animals will be processed to remove any traces of the virus and then used for coats and other garments, according to Fur Commission USA, a mink farming trade group. The U.S. produces more than 3 million mink pelts each year.

In addition to the minks, more than 50 animals in the U.S. had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sept. 2, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The infections have been detected in pet cats and dogs, as well as lions and tigers at a New York zoo.

Minks seem particularly susceptible to COVID-19, likely because of a protein in their lungs, the ACE2 receptor, which binds to the virus and appears to predict vulnerability to the infection, according to Wageningen University & Research in the Netherlands. Humans also have this protein in their lungs.

Utah is one of the nation's top mink producers. Overall, there are 245 fur farms in 22 states, part of an industry valued at $82.6 million a year, according to Fur Commission USA.

MONTANA

Judge calls Trump's claims on mail ballots 'fiction’

President Donald Trump's campaign lost an effort to block Montana election officials from automatically mailing ballots to all registered voters for the Nov. 3 election — a setback for Republicans in a state with a tight Senate race that could help flip control of the chamber to Democrats.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen in Helena, Montana, on Sept. 30 denied the campaign's request for an injunction blocking the plan, saying there was no evidence it would lead to rampant voter fraud in the state. Mail-in ballots have been used widely in Republican-leaning Montana for two decades.

"The evidence suggests, however, that this allegation, specifically in Montana, is a fiction,” said Christensen.

Trump and the Republican National Committee have used allegations of voter fraud to try to block similar plans for mailing ballots or applications in several states, including Nevada, where a judge dismissed the campaign's lawsuit due to a lack of evidence. The claim is part of a broader effort led by Trump to cast doubt on the security of mail-in ballots.

At an earlier hearing, a lawyer for the Trump campaign conceded that there wasn't much voter fraud in Montana. That didn't stop the Republicans from filing suit.

NEW MEXICO

Cowboys for Trump leader banned from tribal land

ALAMOGORGO — The embattled Cowboys for Trump leader who has drawn criticism for racist online videos has been banned from a Native American reservation in New Mexico.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe announced Sept. 28 that Couy Griffin is no longer allowed on tribal land following a video disseminated by Griffin via the Cowboys for Trump Facebook page, the Alamogordo Daily News reports

In one video, entitled "Cowboys and Indians," Griffin participates in a traditional Apache blessing where he is seen laughing while an individual off-camera says, "You better go jump on (an expletive) Democrat now … You're protected now."

Another video, since deleted, contains tribal members making accusations against the tribe.

"Tribal blessings are not comical and are not to be used to make political statements. The Tribe feels like it has no choice but to banish Mr. Griffin," Tribal President Gabe Aguilar said.

In a statement posted on Facebook after the announced ban on Griffin, Cowboys for Trump said it was "proud to stand with and support the great people of the Mescalero Apache Reservation."

Griffin faced criticism in July for telling Black NFL players standing for the Black National Anthem at football games to "got back to Africa."

Digital platform to help with tracking oil, gas emissions

CARLSBAD — Leading oil companies in the Permian Basin are working with a Colorado-based nonprofit environmental organization to better track emissions from the industry as it tries to curb pollution.

Shell Energy, ExxonMobil and Chevron are among those partnering with the Rocky Mountain Institute. They'll be using a digital platform that will offer emissions data from satellites, aircraft and monitoring stations as well as industry reports.

The system — known as Climate Action Engine — is intended to help companies meet benchmarks for greenhouse gas emissions and invest more in targeted efforts to curb the effects of climate change, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.

Daniel Droog, vice president of energy transition at Chevron, said the company already has cut methane emissions by 85% in its onshore U.S. operations using data-driven initiatives over the last several years. He said the new system could help further that effort by using real-time information as operations continue.

Shell Vice President of U.S. Shales Frits Klap said the company was able to reduce flaring in the Permian by about 80% since 2017, crediting the reduction to new technologies such as the Climate Action Engine.