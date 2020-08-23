OKLAHOMA

Country’s oldest Black rodeo rides on despite COVID-19

OKMULGEE — The oldest continuously held Black rodeo in the U.S. rode on in eastern Oklahoma despite months of uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic, though this year some cowboys wore face masks along with boots.

The 65th annual Roy LeBlanc Invitational Rodeo took place Aug. 7-8 in Okmulgee, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, with a crowd of about 1,000 and some 200 Black cowboys competing, according to co-owner Kenneth LeBlanc.

Many businesses and events in the state were shut down during spring in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, but began reopening in April.

Cowboys came from as far away as North Carolina, Indiana and California, LeBlanc said. Fans from Nebraska and Arizona made the trek.

Steer wrestler Rodney Demery of Beggs near Okmulgee, said the crowd in the approximately 2,500 seat arena seemed smaller than before, but that most people wore masks as did he and the other competitors.

Demery said he and his sons didn't win money but it was good to be there because they "just want to rodeo."

LeBlanc's father, grandfather and several friends founded the rodeo in 1956, Kenneth LeBlanc said. They made it an invitational for Black cowboys in an effort to set it apart from other rodeos and to attract sponsors.

KANSAS

State poised to elect its 1st openly transgender lawmaker

BELLE PLAINE — A retired music teacher would become the first openly transgender member of the deeply conservative Kansas Legislature if she's elected from a Democratic-leaning district she's expected to win.

Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, would join the ranks of other transgender people who have served in legislatures in other states, including four who currently hold such office.

Byers advanced to the general election after running unopposed in the Aug. 4 Democratic primary.

Although Kansas is a heavily Republican state, the 57-year-old Byers noted that she's is running for an open seat in a district that voted for President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.

She faces Republican Cyndi Howerton for the seat being vacated by state Rep. Jim Ward, who is running for the state Senate.

Ward said Byers has a good shot at winning. While a few voters in the district might have an issue with her being a transgender woman, most people really just care about what a candidate is going to do to improve their lives, he said.

Asked whether her opponent being transgender would become an issue in the race, Howerton said her campaign has been focused on issues important to Kansas voters, such as job creation, quality education and affordable healthcare.

Byers, who retired last year after a 32-year career as a teacher, said her passion for education spurred her to run for the Legislature to protect school funding. The political novice also wants to expand Medicaid in Kansas after watching her oldest son and his family struggle to afford health insurance.

NEW MEXICO

New office to focus on Indigenous cold cases

ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. officials have opened an office in New Mexico dedicated to investigating cold cases involving Indigenous people who are missing or have been killed.

The office in Albuquerque is part of an effort to address violence against Native Americans and Alaska Natives, particularly women and girls.

It's the fourth of seven offices that are being established across the country as part of the Operation Lady Justice Task Force created via executive order by President Donald Trump in November.

The goal is to develop protocols for law enforcement to respond to cases involving missing and slain Indigenous people and to improve data collection.

Since 2019, officials with the Interior Department and Bureau of Indian Affairs say they have undertaken a number of efforts to address the crisis, from conducting more criminal investigations to battling illicit drug activity and sex trafficking.

A partnership also was formed with the U.S. Justice Department's National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, which has led to the development of new tribal-affiliation data fields to help law enforcement capture information to track cases of people who have gone missing or have been killed in Indian Country. Officials say there has been a 60% increase in Indigenous-person entries into the system since last year.

School dumps Spanish conquistador name

LAS CRUCES — A southern New Mexico school district blocked efforts on Aug. 4 to repeal a vote to change the name of a high school named after a brutal Spanish conquistador.

After hours of debate and a dizzying display of parliamentary procedure, the Las Cruces School Board did not take a vote to annul their decision last month to drop the name of Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar from a high school, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.

Instead, the board voted to rename it Organ Mountain High School, referencing a mountain range named by early Spanish settlers who thought the pinnacles resembled the pipes of organs in European cathedrals.

The long meeting was sparked by a board member who said she regretted her vote to change the name and some Hispanic advocates who were angry over the renaming.

The proposal to change the name of the school comes amid a national conversation about monuments and names of institutions honoring historical figures linked to racism, slavery, and genocide.

Indigenous leaders and some younger Latino activists say figures such as Oñate, who led early Spanish expeditions into present-day New Mexico, shouldn't be celebrated. They point to Oñate's order to have the right feet cut off of 24 captive tribal warriors after his soldiers stormed Acoma Pueblo.

Some Hispanics who trace their lineage to the early Spanish settlers say removing the likenesses of Oñate and others amounts to erasing history — a complicated history both marred by atrocities against Indigenous people and marked by the arduous journeys that many families made for the promise of a new life or to escape persecution in Spain.

WYOMING

Base’s nuclear missiles to be replaced, adding jobs

CHEYENNE — In a step expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs in Cheyenne over the next two decades, the U.S. Air Force announced Aug. 14 that F.E. Warren Air Force Base will be the first of three locations to have its land-based nuclear missiles replaced.

The large-scale project to replace the Cold War-era Minuteman III missiles, which is expected to take 15 years to complete, will now begin at F.E. Warren between 2023 and 2025. The other two bases included in the project -- Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota -- won't begin replacing theirs until 2026 and 2029, respectively.

According to a news release from Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, the construction start dates will be based on the completion of Environmental Impact Statements for each base.

Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen said it has the potential to be the largest economic project in Wyoming's history.

In 2015, Congress designated $90 billion to bring Ground Based Strategic Deterrent weapon systems online at three Air Force bases in an effort to deter the use of nuclear weapons globally and prevent the use of those weapons on the United States.

The news was quickly cheered by local and state leaders. Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said the project was an exceptional opportunity that was born out of years of work by the city, the Chamber and Wyoming's congressional delegation.